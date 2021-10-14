A Hawkins County man who was wanted on multiple warrants including felony evading arrest, was arrested early Monday morning following a high speed chase through three counties.
Aaron Anthony Lee, 29, 859 Beech Grove Road, Rogersville, was apprehended after the 2015 Chevy Malibu he was driving ran out of gas on Fire Tower Road.
Around 12:28 a.m. Monday HCSO Deputy Ricky Begley conducted a traffic stop on a Blue Chevy Malibu on Rt. 113 for speeding 70 mph in a 40 mph zone and blowing the Melinda Ferry Road stop sign.
As Begley approached the vehicle he recognized Lee by the tattoos on his back and arms. Before Begley reached the vehicle, however Lee allegedly drive off.
Begley pursued Lee onto Grassy Valley Road and into Hamblen County. The pursuit led to several back roads before Lee hit Highway 11-E and entered Greene County; and then back into Hawkins County via Speedwell Road.
Several more turns onto back roads brought Lee onto Fire Tower Road where he ran out of gas.
A female passenger told Begley that she asked Lee to stop several times during the pursuit and she was in fear for her life.
Upon being arrest Lee told Begley he fled because “He thought he had an active warrant for arson in Hawkins County, and that it carried a 15 year sentence and he’d rather be shot than go to prison for 15 years.”
No arson charge was pending, but Lee was wanted on 10 counts related to a felony evading arrest allegation that occurred Aug. 31.
He also had an outstanding warrant for parole violation stemming from a 2020 conviction for aggravated burglary and aggravated assault; as well as a failure to appear warrant.
Lee was also free on $10,000 bond from a July 11 arrest for meth and marijuana possession that occurred as he was being served a warrant for assault. That assault warrant stemmed from an incident that occurred on June 27 in which a man claimed he possibly broke her foot during an argument.
All of those charges are still pending.
For the Monday morning pursuit Lee was additionally charged with felony evading arrest, two counts of felony reckless endangerment, reckless driving, speeding, stop sign violation, driving on a suspended license, vandalism, no insurance, and registration violation.
He was being held in the Hawkins County Jail without bond pending arraignment Wednesday in Sessions Court.