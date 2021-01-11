Helen Bard

Helen Lucille Bard, 91, passed away at her home after a brief illness. She was born May 25, 1929. For many years, Helen was a president of the Ladies Auxillary of VFW.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Francis Bard; son, Estel Lee Bard; grandson, Mark Bard; special friend, Bill Blevens; and brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Ralph Bard of Leland, North Carolina, Roger Bard of Rogersville, Guy Bard and wife Karen of Auburn, Indiana, Don Bard and wife Linda of Bulls Gap, and Sandy Davenport and husband Anthony of Rogersville; grandchildren, Lee Allen Bard, Brent Warfield, Roxanne Hamon, Angel Hock, Rose Dawson, Tommy Bard, Autumn Bryson, Robert Lee Ross, Misty Trevino, Dusty Schenden, Jennifer Slaybough, Robin Pontzius, Craig Bard, Carrie McGhee, Casey Johnagin, Connie Bare, DJ Bard, Chesnie Davenport, and Hunter Davenport; and a number of great grandchildren, great, great grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.
The family will receive friends from 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021 at Christian Sells Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 7:00 pm with Rev. Rex Cole, Rev. Tommy Webb officiating. Graveside service will be held at 11:00 am January 15, 2021 in Otes Methodist Church Cemetery. Online condolences may be sent at www.christiansells.com.