The Hawkins County Cancer Support Group hosted their 5th annual car show at the Sayrah Barn. Nearly 100 vehicles were displayed. Artist Jim Caswell had a display for the event. Several vendors and lots of good food were available.
PHOTO GALLERY: Hawkins County Cancer Support Group hosts car show fundraiser at Sayrah Barn
