The Summer Wells candlelight vigil held Thursday at Crockett Springs Park was focussed on lifting up Summer and her family in prayer, spreading awareness about Summer’s case, and giving the community a place to come together in prayer for Summer.
One thing it was not about was discussing theories, speculation, or opinion about the investigation into 5-year-old Summer’s June 15 disappearance.
Hayley Justine Thompson, who helped organize Thursday’s candlelight vigil, drove overnight Wednesday from Port St. Lucie, Fla. to be in Rogersville for Thursday evenings vigil.
Thompson has been praying for Summer since the disappearance, holding prayer circles for her every Tuesday, which she will continue to do until Summer is found.
She tries not to dwell on theories into what happened to Summer.
“Our job is not to judge or speculate, but it is to pray for these people and help them in any way possible,” Thompson told the Review prior to the start of the vigil. "So that’s what we’re about. We’re about helping them. We’re not about speculation or coming up with theories because we don’t know the fact.”
Thompson added, "I definitely came here in support of Summer and her family. She is still missing, so we still need to be praying for her, and that’s what this event is all about. Bringing the community together because it’s really needed at this time for summer and her family."
"The whole world is united in prayer"
About 50 people convened at Crockett Springs Park Thursday evening for the candlelight vigil and prayer session.
Summer was reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on the evening of June 15.
There was a 13-day massive search involving more than 1,100 searchers, not including police, covering 4.6 square miles surrounding her home.
However, neither the search nor the investigation has resulted in information leading to Summer’s recovery or what happened to her.
Many of the people involved in Thursday's vigil have been attending weekly prayer vigils for Summer since her disappearance.
Summer's parents didn't attend. One source close to the family said they were out of town.
Thompson said Thursday's gathering was all about lifting up Summer and her family in prayer.
"This event is for the community to come together," Thompson added. "There hasn’t been much of an outlet for people to come together for her. It’s right at the four month mark, so we feel it’s really important at this time to keep her case active and her name and her face in the light. We’re hoping that this brings more awareness to her case. … Really the whole world is united in prayer in looking for this little girl and finding out what happened to her.”
Let today be the day she’s found
Robin Lane was Summer’s assistant Sabbath School teacher at the Seventh Day Adventist Church on Forth Henry Drive in Kingsport. Aside from her family there probably isn't anyone who knows, or loves Summer more than Lane.
"Summer was such a sweet little student in our class," Lane said. "She loved to come to Sabbath School, and every time she came in she’d just run up and give me a big hug. Getting her to sit in the chair was not easy because she had a lot of energy. I was actually the assistant Sabbath School teacher, so that actually allowed me the ability to spend a list more time with her because the teacher was teaching, and she’d sit on my lap, and we’d do motions to songs and things like that. She liked to help a lot."
Lane added, "As long as I kept her little hands busy she was really good. Excellent behavior. She just needed a task to do to keep her busy. She was really a sweet girl, and she loved church. She just loved to run around and love on everybody.”
As a family friend and fellow church member Lane said she has tried to be an encouragement and a support to the family.
Lane is holding out hope that Summer will be found.
"I didn’t think it would take this long," Lane added. "I always pray every day, let today be the day that she’d found. Let today be the day she’s found. And then another day and another day passes. And now four months."
Why do you attend these vigils?
Lane: It inspires me. I helps me to not give up hope. Somehow, having other people around who are believers gathering together inspires me. It’s kind of like a campfire and you’ve got all the little coals in one little heap, and they all keep each other warm. If one of them gets flipped out it kind of fizzles and dies, but as long as we can stay in that campfire together we can warm each other up and keep each other going, and not give up.”
"Us lifting this little girl up as a community"
Another person who has been attending vigils for Summer since the beginning is Timmy Etherton of Kingsport.
"I really want to see the community come out to this because I’d like to see this park filled with people with candlelight,"Etherton said. "(Holding back tears) I really just want to see the community come together for Summer. When I saw Summer’s face, I was like, ‘No, not again. Not another missing child.' We were just coming off the Evelyn Boswell case."
Etherton added, "I’m hoping (the candlelight vigil) will create a healthy environment, instead of the bickering, the drama. There’s so many things that happen behind the scenes that we don’t see, and I’m praying that this will bring a healthy environment so people can pray for her."
Joseph Broadwater, who led the Thursday's prayers, said the candles were to light Summer’s way back home.
Broadwater said he’s continued to attend vigils because that’s what he would want others to do for his family if it was his daughter who was missing.
“So many people are stuck in this thing, I don’t know what I can do," Broadwater said. "I don’t know what should be done. I was kind of complacent about those things. Another missing child. We always hate hearing those on the news, and often times we don’t know what to do. Sometimes we can pray at home or do something else. I really think unity is the key to this. Unity and gathering around. Us lifting this little girl up as a community. As her community. … This is something bigger than ourselves.”
A video of Thursday's vigil can be seen in the online version of this article at www.therogersvillereview.com
"Everyone is tired of this terrible search"
One of the more emotional prayers of the evening came from Lane who expressed the impact that the past four months have had on her and anyone else who cares about Summer.
Lane prayed, “Wrap Your arms around her, that she would feel our presence, that she would feel Your peace. That she would know she is not alone. I pray Dear Lord that You would bring her forward. Whatever chains are holding her back, let her break them, Father. You are a chain breaker and a miracle worker and we’re trusting in You because we can’t do it. There’s nothing in our power that’s going to bring this little girl home. You’re going to have to it, Father.”
Lane further prayed, "I just ask Father that this whole thing will come to an end very soon because we're all tired, and her parents are tired, and the community is tired, and everyone is tired of this terrible search. We just want it all to be over. We want closure. We just ask … whatever condition she may be in, bring her forward, Father. We need closure. We need peace, and if she is sleeping in Jesus, then Praise the Lord that she's not hurting. We ask that you bring someone forward who might know where she is, that we might end this suffering."
If you have any information about the Summer Wells disappearance you’re asked to call the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at (423) 272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND.