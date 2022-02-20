I am a simple man. I am not trained or experienced in leading congregational singing in church. It is not my gift. But I served my congregation in the position of song leader for over eight years because there was no one else to do it.
That position (song leader) was mine, not to grasp firmly but to hold carefully in trust with open hands. Any man whom God might have sent our way and was qualified, willing, and available, could (and should) assume that responsibility from me without objection. In the meantime, I took the ministry seriously.
After a few years I began to research the songs and hymns we sing and present one hymn story each week. Those stories eventually led to the publishing of these weekly Hymn Notes.
During those years I assembled this personal job description just to remind myself of my ministry responsibilities and limitations according to my understanding of scripture. I am publishing it here for the benefit of any other choir directors or song leaders who might find it useful.
• Sing songs people know. The important thing is that people sing songs of praises and thanksgiving to God; that is a scriptural commandment. It is hard for people to sing when they don’t know the songs. If you introduce new songs, do it sparingly and then repeat them several times over a few weeks until they become familiar.
• Sing in comfortable keys. Your job is not to show off your vocal range (or vocal gymnastics). If it is too high, too low, or composed with challenging intervals, your congregation will not sing. And be careful to ensure that your instrumental accompaniment doesn’t overpower the singing.
• Sing to celebrate the power, glory, and salvation of God. There are some good personal and relational songs of testimony or sentiments that may be appropriate in certain situations but, for the most part, worship is NOT about how warm and fuzzy you feel; it is about bowing down in humble awe of the power and glory of God. Sing His praises, sing about His attributes and sing about His mercy and grace.
• Serve the congregation. This might seem like a no-brainer, but a legitimate worship service provides people with what they need; not what they want.
• Saturate them with the Word of God. Support your song choices with biblical references to God’s Word. He has assembled His congregation in your presence for only a few minutes each week and they don’t need junk food. They need spiritual meat and music can be a useful vehicle to deliver it to them. Make sure that your song choices are substantive, doctrinally sound, and rich in scripture.
• Don’t sing songs with humanistic philosophies or inaccurate and heretical theology. I once read a comment that asked, “If your music doesn’t preach biblical truth, why sing it?” The fact of the matter is that ALL music preaches. The problem is that too many Christians learn so much false doctrine from spiritually anemic, or downright stupid, popular contemporary music in church and on Christian radio. It takes wisdom and careful discernment to examine all the lyrics in the light of Scripture. If necessary, you may have to make some corrective changes to the lyrics or better yet, throw them out entirely. Just do it because you are no less accountable than is your pastor when it comes to preaching or teaching false doctrine.
• Don’t draw attention to yourself. It’s not about you (or your “worship team”). Someone has suggested that, if worship teams were required to sing from behind a curtain, there would be no more worship teams. Entertainment is not an element of worship, and the musical portion of your ministry is not your turn to perform. And no one wants to hear your overly dramatic, rehearsed praises and prayers. Do not use your music ministry as your outlet for creativity at the expense of the centrality of the Gospel. I once had a pastor who placed a small plaque on his pulpit, engrave with these five words from Scripture, “Sirs, we would see Jesus” (Jn. 12:21). It was fixed there to remind him (and anyone else he allowed to share his pulpit) that his responsibility (and mine) was always and only to point men to Jesus.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.