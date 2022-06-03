Before you can drive a car on a public street you must first take a test and receive a license. If you want to drive a tractor trailer, you must first take another test and receive another license.
Before you can fly an airplane or pilot a train you must first take a test and receive a license. I prefer my airline pilot to be trained and licensed.
There’s a reason for that. We don’t need unlicensed, untrained people driving trains or tractor trailers full of fuel or toxic chemicals though our communities.
Before you can put freon into an HVAC system you must first take a test and receive a license. You can’t even sell insurance or real estate, or practice law without first taking a test and receiving a license.
I had to take a test and get a license to receive my carry/conceal permit.
Dangerous equipment and/or dangerous occupations or practices almost always require a person to receive training, pass a test and acquire a license. There is one big exception.
You probably know where I’m going with this in light of recent events in Texas last week, so I’m not even going to say it.
I will say this, however. If mental illness is the problem, mandatory training, testing, and requiring a license to buy and assault rifle might be one layer of bureaucracy that a dangerous person with mental illness isn’t willing or able to surpass.
It’s not the solution. There is no solution. Anyone who wants a gun can get a gun. If you have bad intentions and you want an assault rifle, you can get an assault rifle. This is a free country.
As citizens who don’t want to see our schools get shot up, our best defense is to prepare for the inevitable.
Someone in your community, or your county, or your part of the state is eventually going to lose their marbles and attempt a mass shooting against innocent people somewhere, whether it be a school or some other public place.
It just keeps happening over, and over and over and no community is immune.
Having said that I think the rest of the country could learn something from Hawkins County’s school security, especially for a mostly low income county that doesn’t have a hug tax base.
Our schools have locked buzz-in doors, and there’s an armed deputy in every school. Police, first responders, and school staff do monthly training and annual active shooter drills. Every first responder and school employee is trained for the worst case scenario.
I wouldn’t hesitate to send my children to Hawkins County schools or Rogersville City School and feel confident about their safety because I’ve seen with my own two eyes how well trained and prepared our police and first responders are to handle that worst case scenario.
That’s all we can do. Be prepared and trained, and never let down your guard.
The idea of banning assault rifles is ludicrous. That genie is out of the bottle. Those rifles are already on the streets and in the gun cabinets, and you’re not going to get them back. You want to see a real Civil War? Try banning assault rifles in the United States. It’s never going to happen.
I don’t have a problem with responsible adults owning assault rifles.
But, I also don’t have a problem with requiring a person to receive a certain amount of safety training, taking a test, and receiving a license before they can purchase a new assault rifle.
You can’t drive a car without a license but you can buy an assault rifle. Maybe that needs to change.