Rogersville Heritage Association to host "A Dickens of a Christmas"

The Rogersville Heritage Association presents A Dickens of a Christmas on November 28, 2020 from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Using Historic Main Street’s architecture as a beautiful backdrop, Rogersville will come alive, recreating Charles Dickens. Musicians will adorn the town square singing carols, dancers and characters will fill the streets. Expect to see Ebenezer Scrooge and Tiny Tim Cratchit and of course Father and Mother Christmas.
The first ever Dickens of a Christmas presented by the Rogersville Heritage Association is free and open to the public from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. RHA has extended times to encourage visitors to shop and eat in downtown Rogersville while enjoying the beautiful sights and sounds of the season. In addition to the festival, RHA will host a Yule Log ceremony, a little Christmas Village for stocking stuffers and beautiful gifts, and for the young and young at heart, a s’more station will be located inside the Village area, sure to bring a smile to your face.
The festival is rain or shine. Please contact the Rogersville Heritage Association for questions or additional information. Direct vendor questions to director@rogersvilleheritage.org or (423) 272-1961.
This is an outdoor event. Please practice social distancing.