A 58-year-old man reported to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office on March 23 that he’d been conned out of $500 after forming a relationship with what he thought was a 43-year-old woman on an online service.
The victim told Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Stevie Hilliard he’d been communicating with a person on the Zoosk dating website who identified herself as Laura Humprey, 43 of Miami Fla.
After communicating for a few days the victim sent Humprey a $500 Mastercard gift card, as well as a photo of his driver’s license.
The victim stated that some of her information started to conflict with what she had previously told him.
For example, her birth date changed from Feb. 1 to Jan. 1, and her address changed form Miami, Fla. to Little Rock, Calif.
At that point the victim believed he’d been the victim of fraud, and reported the incident to the HCSO.
Gunshot into siding
A woman who resides on Williams Road in Surgoinsville reported to the HCSO on March 21 that someone had fired a gunshot into the side of her house.
The victim showed Deputy Kyle Shively a Pepsi can that appeared to have been shot multiple times with a .22 caliber gun which the victim found in the woods near her home.
She stated that on March 20 around 7:15 p.m. she heard something strike the side of the house. It wasn’t until the next day, however, that she located the bullet hole in the side of her house and the Pepsi can in the nearby woods.
Shively reported that he was unable to find any used cartridges or damage to the trees, and he couldn’t locate the direction the bullet came from.
Identity theft, knives delivered to vacant address
A 67-year-old man reported to the HCSO on March 21 that on Feb. 22 he was contacted by his bank that a fraudulent transaction had occurred on his account.
The victim learned hat someone had ordered a delivery totaling $455 from Country Knives to a residence on Arrington Road in Rogersville.
Deputy Ed Rodriguez stated in his report that someone was able to obtain the victim’s information to make the purchase, and the victim immediately froze all of his accounts.
When Rodriguez drove by the Arrington Road residence he found it to be unoccupied.
The victim was advised to fill out an identity theft packet at the FBI field office in Johnson City to be further investigated.
Conversation with a baseball bat
A Mooresburg woman reported to the HCSO that on March 22 around 8 p.m. one of her neighbors came to her residence and stood in her yard swinging a yellow and black baseball bat.
HCSO Cpl. Anthony Crosby stated in his report the woman reported that the man in her yard appeared to be highly intoxicated and demanded to speak to her boyfriend, who wasn’t home at the time.
The woman stated that her neighbor indicated that he “needed to have a conversation (with her boyfriend) with his bat”.
The woman stated she perceived this as a threat to do bodily harm with the bat. Crosby reported that he advised the woman to seek a private prosecution warrant form the Clerk of Courts office.