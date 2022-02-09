A Surgoinsville man accused of leading the HCSO on a 110 mph chase through Surgoinsville and Church Hill reportedly told police he fled because he has a revoked drivers license and doesn’t like jail food.
HCSO Cpl. Jesse Williams stated in his report that on Jan. 31 around 4:15 a.m. he observed a small black Honda traveling at a high rate of speed east on 11-W in Surgoinsville.
Williams reported that he paced the Honda at 110 mph when he activated his blue lights near Surgoinsville Creek Road intersection, but the Honda didn’t pull over.
The Honda which had Kentucky tags and had an open trunk, turned onto Fudges Chapel Road and was driving on the side of the road when Williams discontinued the pursuit due to safety concerns.
Williams reported that he observed the Honda turn onto Country Lane where the headlights were turned off, but the headlights came back on as the Honda pulled into the driveway of a residence at 161 Country Lane.
Williams then went to that location and arrested the driver Aaron Jeffery Roberts, 20, 195 Gravely Valley Road, Surgoinsville.
“Aaron told me that he didn’t stop because he had a revoked license and he did not like the food in the jail,” Williams said. “(Roberts said) he lost 20 pounds last time he was in jail.”
Roberts was charged with felony evading arrest, speeding and driving on a revoked license.
At the time of his arrest Roberts was free on bond stemming from an arrest in July for driving on a revoked license, no insurance and registration violation.
He also had been wanted since November on a probation violation warrant stemming from a 2020 conviction for DUI, and driving without a license.
Roberts was arraigned in Sessions Court on the new charges Jan. 31 and ordered held without bond pending a preliminary hearing set for Feb. 16.