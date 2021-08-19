Church Hill’s splash pad temporarily out of order

Church Hill’s children will temporarily have to look elsewhere for a reprieve from the heat, as the city’s splash pad is currently out of order.
Church Hill Mayor Dennis Deal told the Review that, as of Thursday morning, the maintenance department is looking into the repairs, but they don’t yet know when it will be usable again.
The Board of Mayor and Aldermen brought up the issue at their Aug. 17 meeting, and Deal explained that the maintenance department suspects recent storms have interfered with the splash pad’s electrical system.
Alderman Keith Gibson told the board that he has had several calls asking when the splash pad will be back up and running.
“The storm knocked it out, but we’re working through that,” Deal told the board.
He noted that the manufacturer gave the city a price estimate on repairing the necessary equipment, but the splash pad may still be under warranty. On Thursday morning, Deal explained that they were waiting to hear back from the manufacturer regarding the warranty.
“We hated it because it was the hottest day,” Deal said. “I got a call about it on Saturday evening...Jason (Light) went over there, and sure enough, it’s down. I don’t know if it’s fried or what. I hope and pray we had power surge (protectors) on it.”
The municipal pool closed on Aug. 9, which was the first day of school throughout the county. Deal explained that the city had originally considered closing the splash pad during the week once school started back and only having it open for weekends.
However, now that the splash pad is out of order, they have not yet decided on an official closing date.
After COVID-19 shutdowns caused construction delays, the splash pad was completed in July of last year, and an official grand opening was originally set for August. As COVID-19 cases continued to rise, the town eventually postponed the grand opening until 2021.
The water feature then opened to the public on April 30 of this year after an official ribbon cutting.
Before the pad was damaged by the storm, it was open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. daily.