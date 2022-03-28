The Kingsport Police Department is asking for help locating a 17-year-old girl who was reported missing Friday evening.
Mariah Alexandra Valerio was reported as a missing juvenile to the Kingsport Police Department on the evening of March 25.
Although KPD investigators have no reason to suspect foul play at this time, due to her minor age, every possible effort is being made to locate her.
Anyone who sees her, or who may know her current whereabouts, is asked to contact Detectives in the K.P.D. Criminal Investigations Division at 423-229-9429 or call Kingsport Central Dispatch at 423-246-9111.
Alternatively, if an individual who is able to supply information related to this or any other case wishes not to be identified, tips can be submitted anonymously via online “Citizen Feedback” forms available at the following link:
Mariah Alexandra Valerio is a 17 year old Female Hispanic who stand 5'4" and weights 119 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes, and a nose ring in right nostril.
She was last seen wearing Black hooded jacket and black pants, and her last known locations was the 1100 block of Dorothy Street.