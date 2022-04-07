Well known long distance runner Doyle Carpenter was injured last week when he was attacked by a pit bull and several other dogs while running on Clinch Valley Road.
Carpenter, 82, of Eidson, told HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit he was jogging on Clinch Valley Road on March 28 between 3-4 p.m. when a large pit bull ran at him.
“He said the dog knocked him to the ground and bit him several times before several other dogs from the same residence began attacking him as well,” Wilhoit stated in his report. “Mr. Carpenter stated that a female later identified as Laura Stone was able to get the animals off of him.”
Carpenter reported that he suffered a broken finger and several lacerations to his arms and legs. Stone was identified as the alleged owner of the dogs.
“Carpenter said he didn’t want to pursue charges, but was concerned that the animals hadn’t had their rabies shots, “ Wilhoit reported.
Carpenter further stated that he would require treatment as a precaution due to concern over rabies.