“Bring your Intellect and Sense of Humor for 60 minutes of FUN," as the Rogersville's Local Artists Gallery will host "Dooley Discussions" with Jim Dooley on Wednesday, Sept. 30 from 7 to 8 p.m.
Dooley has facilitated over 50 entertaining and informative presentations in Fort Myers, Fla.; Chicago, Ill.; and Rogersville, Tenn.
Topics of discussion covered in the past include, but are not limited to Toxic Masculinity, Privilege, Diversity, Participation Trophies, Income Inequality, Safe Spaces, Free Speech, Inclusion, Hate Speech, and Is Everyone Racist? Or bring a topic dear to your own heart you would like to discuss in a friendly, open environment.
Snacks will be provided, and sodas and water will be available for purchase.
Space is limited to 30 people so please call The Gallery at: 423-931-7656 to reserve a spot.