The third of three defendants in the 2017 murder of 26-year-old Callie Mahayla Ison was sentenced to 15 years in exchange for a guilty plea in Hawkins County Criminal Court to facilitation of first degree murder.
As part of her plea agreement August Dawn Hall, 31, of Johnson City will be eligible for early release after serving 30 percent of her sentence.
At the time of Hall’s Oct. 8 guilty plea before Judge John Dugger she’d already served two years and eight months in jail awaiting trial.
On Nov. 24, 2017, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office responded to a wooded area off East Pumpkin Valley Road in the Clinch community after a deer hunter discovered a badly decomposed body in a creek.
The victim was identified as Ison, who resided in Big Stone Gap, Va. The autopsy put the time of death between Oct. 9-11, 2017, and stated that Ison had died of a gunshot wound.
All three defendants were originally indicted for first degree murder.
The man who pulled the trigger, Charles Timothy Gray, 29, of Louisville, Kentucky, pleaded guilty on June 20, 2019, to first-degree murder and was sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole (minimum 51 years of incarceration).
According to court records, Ison and Gray had been in a relationship, and the only known possible motive was a dispute over a wallet.
The other codefendant, William Cody Mullins 27, of Tellico Plains made an Alford plea this past June to the reduced charge of second-degree murder in exchange for a 30 year sentence.
An Alford plea isn’t an admission of guilt, but it’s an admission that he could have been found guilty by a jury based on the evidence against him.
His 30-year sentence must be served at 100%, although he is still eligible for good behavior release of 15%, which gave Mullins a minimum sentence at 25.5 years.