I will not be a candidate for re-election as County Mayor next year, in 2022. I am making this announcement at this time to give potential candidates for this office time to organize their campaigns for next year.
I am grateful to the citizens of Hawkins County for having the confidence and trust in me to elect me as County Mayor. I also want to thank my dedicated staff who work with me and consistently provide excellent service to the citizens.
Four years ago, I pledged to represent all of Hawkins County with my conservative values as Mayor. Nobody could have foreseen the pandemic and the economic shutdown that followed, but I’m proud Hawkins County has weathered the storm without a tax increase.
I want to thank all of my supporters and my staff for their dedication over the years. I have always had an open-door policy and that will continue until my last day in office.
I look forward to spending more time with my family and friends. It has been a pleasure and an honor to serve as your County Mayor in one of the best counties in the State of Tennessee.
With all the challenges currently facing the county and the continuing pandemic, residents deserve to have my full attention on running the county and not running for reelection.
I encourage the voters of Hawkins County to look at what each potential candidate has to offer Hawkins County and not themselves! The office of County Mayor should not be used for personal gain.
I love our county, and I am really proud of it. I am proud to have held this title. I am also proud to step back and now let the voters decide who will lead our county into the future.