Downtown Rogersville hosted it annual National Day of Prayer service Thursday at noon on Courthouse Square, featuring nine members of the clergy preaching and leading prayer on a specific topic.
The theme for Thursday’s service was “Exalt the Lord”.
Thursday’s event was also subtitled: “Pray for America: Love, Life and Liberty” and was emceed by Dr. Blaine Jones from the Expecting God’s Help nonprofit organization.
Topics of Prayer
Rev. Stephen Kimery from the Crossroads Assembly of God Church prayed for “Our Nation and its Leaders”.
Rev. Trey Meek from First Baptist Church of Rogersville prayed for “Our Churches and Pastors”.
Rev. Elaine Ruth from the First Methodist Church of Rogersville prayed for “The Family Unit”.
Rev. Tecky Hicks from the First Baptist Church of Surgoinsville prayed for “Our Military and Protective Services”.
Rev. Carol Woody from the Tennessee Prayer Leaders Coalition prayed for “Our Schools and Teachers”.
Rev. Rolax Jones from Persia Baptist Church prayed for “Our Media”.
Rev. Fred Diamond who is a retired Methodist pastor prayed for “Our Drug Epidemic in East Tennessee”.
Rev. Billy Ray Courtney from Faith Assembly prayed for “Revival and Awakening”.
Rev. Daniel Pieazo from Evangelical Church Alliance prayed for “The War in the Ukraine”.
At the end of Thursday’s service Rev. Pieazo asked everyone in attendance to take the hand of the person beside them and join him in reciting The Lord’s Prayer.