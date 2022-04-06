RINO is an acronym for “moderate” Republicans. It stands for Republican In Name Only.
If you are a follower of my weekly columns, you know that I am a conservative and a Rhinoceros collector. So, I resent the noble beast being degraded as an icon for weak or moderately squishy Republicans.
A few years ago, Rush Limbaugh coined a new moniker for moderates on either side of the aisle. The word is “Jell-O” which is appropriate and very descriptive.
Jell-O is a boxed dessert that has no real value. It is light, non-filling and lacks substance. It is just a sugary sweet product that is unfirm and shaky. It can be filled with squishy marshmallows and processed fruits and nuts. It is moldable and available in a variety of colors and flavors that appeal to any preference. And it melts when the heat is on.
I think, out of respect for conservative, patriotic Americans, and real rhinos, we should drop the acronym and start referring to moderates, whether Republicans or Democrats, as Jell-Os.
Have you noticed how most politicians describe our political system these days? They all know better, but they continuously refer to our form of governance as a “democracy.”
Democrats use that term universally, but lately I have even heard the term used by ignorant (or deliberately deceptive) Jell-O Republicans.
Our form of government was never intended to be a democracy; it was established by free men as a republic. Real Republicans are those who understand that our government is “of the people, by the people, and for the people.” It was not formed to rule over the people; it was established to serve the people and protect our God-given rights to “life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.” True Republicans will always try to conserve our constitutional republic. That’s why they are called conservatives.
In contrast, a democracy is a government of majority rule, which can be dangerous. It is like two lions and a lamb voting for what to eat for lunch.
I don’t care which party they claim to represent, these RINO’s are NOT TRUE REPUBLICANS. When elected, they will almost always disappoint real conservatives and will usually vote for socialistic legislation that diminishes our freedoms and grows the entitlement culture. They should be honest and transparent about their intentions and leave the Republican party.
Interestingly, there is recent evidence of a new, emerging political animal. Some Democrats are finally awakening to the destructive actions of their party and are beginning to move toward conservatism. They are called DINOs, and I hope for the day that they finally see the light, repent, and come over to the party “of, by, and for the people”.
Governor Rick Perry once said, “Liberals act like Republicans to get elected and Republicans govern like liberals to be loved.”
Well, that’s cute but those squishy, fake Republican dreamers will never be loved by true conservatives.
Ralph M. Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the OLDE TOWNE EMPORIUM at 212 E. Main St. in Rogersville. Comments are welcome. You may contact him at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com or by phone at (951) 321 9235.