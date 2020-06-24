SNEEDVILLE — Kelsey Cowan Rinck, age 26, of Sneedville, went home to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020.
She was a member of Wolfenbarger Church.
She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Emery and Mildred Cowan; grandfather, John Agee; and great-grandmother, Margaret Damron.
She is survived by her loving husband, Joshua Rinck; her beautiful children, Connor Emery Rinck and Brynleigh Grace Rinck; parents, Keith and Linda Cowan; sisters, Lindsey Tanner and Haley Cowan; nephews, Jordan Robert Tanner and Rylan Edward Tanner; aunts and uncles, Donna (Everett) Ramsey and Cathy (Gary) Seal; father-in-law, Albert Rinck; sisters-in-law, Hannah Rinck and Naomi Rinck; brother-in-law, Chris Rinck; special grandmother, Lois Rinck; ahost of cousins and friends; and special friends, Jamee Bales-Wells, Hayln Alder, Racheal Odom, Lena Cameron, Vicky Ortiz , Becca Campbell and Robin Carpenter, her volleyball coach.
Special love to all her friends who played volleyball and basketball with Kelsey.
Funeral services will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, June 26, 2020, at Mulberry Gap Baptist Church with Rev. Jerry Ramsey, Rev. Charles Roberts, Rev. Kenny Williams and Rev. Steve Neff officiating.
Special music will be provided by Beverly and Storm Ramsey.
A private graveside service will be held in Cowan Cemetery.
Serving as pallbearers will be Johnny Paul Holt, Michael Hopkins, Colby Skidmore, Julio Lucino, Jerry Kinsler and Rodney Fair
The family will receive friends from 6 to 9 p.m., Thursday, June 25, at McNeil Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, of Sneedville, is in charge of the arrangements.
