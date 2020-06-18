According to the Tenn. Dept. of Transportation, State Route 347 in Hawkins County has been closed since June 8 to allow crews to perform slope repairs.
Several locations have required more excavation than originally expected, and the road will now remain closed until the afternoon of Wednesday, June 24, five days longer than originally planned.
Webster Valley Road and Tunnel Hill Road can be used at detour routes.
Latest updates are available on the myTDOT SmartWay system, at smartway.tn.gov.
