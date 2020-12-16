Hawkins Rescue Squad to begin insurance billing

The Hawkins County Rescue Squad announced in a Dec. 16 press release that the agency will begin insurance billing for rescue services provided primarily at Motor Vehicle Crashes, Helicopter Landing Zones, and Technical Rescues.
This change will take effect on Jan. 1, 2021.
Hawkins County Rescue Squad Board of Directors approved a contract with Fire Recovery USA on November 9, 2020, which will be the company collecting the insurance reimbursements.
Insurance companies only will be billed for the rescue services provided by Hawkins County Rescue Squad. Individuals will not be required to pay any amounts not covered by their insurance company. Those that do not have insurance will not be billed for any services our agency provides. No individuals will be billed directly for any rescue services they receive.
"Our agency decided to pursue a program like the one offered by Fire Recovery USA to help offset the cost of operating our agency and to improve the services we provide to those we serve by improving and maintaining our training and equipment,"read the release.
The revenue collected from this program will go to the general fund to be utilized for things like daily operations, equipment, training, vehicle repair, and vehicle replacement. At this time there is no prediction how much revenue this program will generate for our agency.
Fire Recovery USA is providing this same service to over 1,250 public safety agencies across the United States, including other agencies in Hawkins County and agencies in neighboring Sullivan County.
Fire Recovery USA will keep a small percent of what is able to be collected as its payment for the services they are providing the agency.
For more information about Hawkins County Rescue Squad or the services we provide, visit our website at www.hawkinscorescuesquad.org.