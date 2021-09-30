Beverly and Pam Carmack have been recognized as the “Family of the Month” for the second quarter for St. Henry Catholic Church and local Knights of Columbus Council 8860 in Rogersville.
The Carmacks raised two sons in Hawkins County who now have families of their own.
Beverly and Pam are blessed with four grandchildren who love spending time with their grandparents on the family farm. Both Carmacks’ volunteer actions are woven into the everyday life at St Henry.
They performs usher duties at mass, assist the counters, and Beverly oversees the gift shop operation and is the Parish Council President. His volunteering doesn’t stop there he serves as deputy grand knight for the council and has held other leadership roles within the council.
Pam is equally involved as lead counter after Sunday Mass, reader during daily masses, volunteers at church fundraisers, and works at the rectory weekly.
She also works as a volunteer in the community with Project Serve Our Soldiers, a group dedicated to supporting deployed service men and women.
A Knights of Columbus press releases stated that without a doubt the Carmack family is deserving of this recognition as our Family of the Month for the months of October, November, and December.
The Knights of Columbus Family of the Month program promotes and supports the development of strong and vibrant families by recognizing the good work being done every day in the homes of our neighbors.
Recognized families outwardly exhibit strong ties of love and faith, exemplifying Catholic family values and making meaningful contributions to their parish and larger community.