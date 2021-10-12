Heritage Days has come and gone. What a blessing to have a weekend to locally celebrate our heritage and be able to highlight it as family and friends come from as far away as California just to enjoy it with us.
And yes, I know people from California who made that trip either this year or in years gone by. Rogersville holds something special in the hearts of anyone who has been here. But I believe it’s been through God’s direction that we have been able to preserve it, through both a series of miracles and people speaking up and working together.
When I came back to Rogersville in 1980, Herb and Mary Garland owned the Hale Springs Hotel. They were interested in selling it. Back at that time it had 45 rooms, was a run-down inner city hotel, home to some 13 seniors who couldn’t afford another place to live and most of the rest of the rooms were rented to Phipps Bend workers. My wife and I bought it, but when Phipps Bend closed down and workers went home 10 years early, we went bad broke. There was talk of it being an eyesore. We heard community talk about the need to tear it down and build something more attractive.
After a period of fasting and prayer, out of no-where, Capt. Carl Netherland-Brown from Florida, a descendent of the Netherlands that lived in Rosemont showed up, bought it and restored it. He leased it to us for the next 4 years as we worked to market it in Inn books and to have it highlighted in national magazines. A historic property was saved.
The Clay-Kenner house, a few years later, sat as a run-down old house. The county bought it to tear it down and build the library parallel to Main Street on its site. Again the voices of some local citizens reminded us of its value and it was spared.
In the early 80’s, the state of Tennessee created community Historic Zoning Commissions which had to approve work done within local communities. For several years, I was privileged to be on that board to see first-hand how valuable it was.
What I knew as the Sturm house on McKinney was empty and run down. A real estate agent met with us wanting to sell it to a man who would tear it down and build a “very nice” ranch style brick home there. He said and I quote, “It’s about to fall down.” The house he built has been through several owners, but that house is still standing and is a gorgeous addition to the beautiful Victorian homes in Rogersville.
Then we have our Heritage Association who started having Heritage Days back in those early 80’s. It was raining during the first Heritage Days and we only had about 200 people attend, but thank you Heritage Association for not giving up. Through your efforts, you have placed beautiful heritage lamps up and down Main St., bricked the sidewalks, kept the historic Rogers Tavern House and Depot from falling into hands of destruction and now has worked tirelessly to save the historic log Powell law office on Washington St.
In addition to saving the buildings, we offer accolades to people that discovered more of our Heritage to be proud of. When Capt. Brown restored the Inn and people started staying there, we learned there really was not a lot of published history about Rogersville. Thanks go to men like Henry Price that begin to unearth a wealth of history we didn’t know about and left this history to us through several beautiful pictorial books.
Johnny Rowan was the community photographer who took thousands of photos. Instead of being destroyed, they miraculously passed through the hands of George Webb and now to Rodney Ferrell who has digitalized them for our enjoyment.
And we can’t overlook Jake Jacobs who moved here with his lovely wife Cindy who has unearthed a wealth of history about the Amis Settlement which preceded Rogersville several years.
Now through the efforts of business owners, these groups mentioned above, and now groups like the Heritage Association, Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Association work hard to develop events for residents to enjoy the downtown. We can look back and appreciate how (at least to me) God has directed things in a way to bless us when actually when you think about it, it could have easily gone the other way.
It is a coincidence? Don’t ask someone in ministry that. We believe when you have a community of people that have traditionally put God first, you see God’s hand of blessing on that community and its people. It hasn’t come by accident, and these groups will tell you it’s been hard work with the community working together to protect and sometime voice loudly their opinions to save our heritage, cause once it’s gone, there’s no getting it back.