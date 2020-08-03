ROGERSVILLE — Brenda Warren Sullivan, age 78, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehab, in Chuckey.
She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church.
Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Rena Jane Butler Warren; and brothers, Raymond Warren, Junior Warren and Louis Warren.
She is survived by her son, Derek J. Sullivan, of Greeneville; grandchildren, Randall Scott Sullivan and Shelby Dawn Sullivan; great-granddaughter, Alina Sullivan; sister, Retha Faye Blake of Malden, MO; and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no formal services.
Online condolences may be made at www.broomefuneralhome.com.
Broome Funeral Home, of Rogersville, is honored to serve the Sullivan family.