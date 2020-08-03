Sullivan

ROGERSVILLE — Brenda Warren Sullivan, age 78, of Rogersville, passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Durham-Hensley Health and Rehab, in Chuckey.

She was a member of Rogersville First Baptist Church.

Brenda was preceded in death by her parents, Earl and Rena Jane Butler Warren; and brothers, Raymond Warren, Junior Warren and Louis Warren.

She is survived by her son, Derek J. Sullivan, of Greeneville; grandchildren, Randall Scott Sullivan and Shelby Dawn Sullivan; great-granddaughter, Alina Sullivan; sister, Retha Faye Blake of Malden, MO; and several nieces and nephews.

There will be no formal services.

