Three students from the Volunteer High School SkillsUSA Criminal Justice program recently placed second in the nation in the Virtual SkillsUSA National Leadership Conference & Competition.
Those students were:
Atlee Dean (Graduated Senior)- Silver medal in Job Skills Demonstration A: She demonstrated how to properly administer a field sobriety test on a suspected DUI driver.
“I appreciate SkillsUSA for helping me to prepare for my future career and the technical education to assist in following my passion to work in the field of criminal justice,” Dean said. “I want to thank Mr. Hilton for his time, dedication, and hard work in ensuring that every student excels in SkillsUSA. It has been an excellent opportunity to start training for my chosen career paths in high school.”
Aedyn Mullins (Upcoming Senior)- Silver medal in Action Skills: He presented how to dust and lift a fingerprint from evidence.
“Everything having been virtual this year with SkillsUSA was challenging, but presented a good learning experience,” Mullins said. “Mr. Hilton, our instructor, has always been very helpful with practice, and every other aspect of competing. I am very pleased to have placed second in the nation, and that Atlee and Eliza did so well in their competitions!”
Eliza Smith (Upcoming Junior)- Silver medal in Extemporaneous Speaking- She was given a topic and five minutes of preparation time and delivered a 3 to 5 minute speech.
“Competing virtually was certainly a new challenge, but one that I am thankful to have had the opportunity to experience as I know that the online world is only growing,” Smith said. “And from Zoom trial and errors to scheduling reminders, Mr. Hilton worked tirelessly to equip we competitors for this new challenge. It is my great honor to represent my school and community alongside two of my classmates and to carry forward the legacy of SkillsUSA at Volunteer High School.”