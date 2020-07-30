RUTLEDGE — Gladys Marie Jarvis, age 72, of Rutledge, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
She was a faithful member of Yellow Branch Baptist Church in Sneedville. She was a member of the Eastern Star, Tate Springs Lodge # 425.
She was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and sister to her family and a dear friend to many. She was greatly loved by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Joe and Gladys Seal; an infant son, Nathan Jarvis, and an infant daughter, Valerie Jarvis.
Survivors include her husband of 52 years, the love of her life, Buster Jarvis, of the home; her daughters, Pamela (Gene) Byrd, of Rutledge, Angela (Greg) Woods, of Rutledge, Sylvia (Jerome) Gibson, of Morristown, and Rebecca Bacon, of New Market; sons, B.J. (Morgan) Jarvis, of Rutledge, and John Jarvis, of Rutledge; grandchildren, Tabitha Thomas, Summer McCowan, Jake Gibson, Molly Gibson, Addison Bacon, Pason Jarvis, Brody Jarvis, Jentry Jarvis and Jett Jarvis; great-grandchildren, Ellie Thomas and baby Thomas (on the way); brother, Lowell Seal, of Sneedville; sister, Betty Jean Grooms, of Rogersville; several nieces and nephews; a host of friends and special friend, Anna Dalton.
The family would like to express a special thank you to Avalon Hospice and to her nurse, Allison Brewer.
Funeral services were held at 2 p.m., Sunday, July 26, 2020, at Yellow Branch Baptist Church, in Sneedville, with Rev. Grant Vaughn officiating.
Special music was provided by Dena Clemmons, and Jake and Molly Gibson.
Interment followed in the Yellow Branch Church Cemetery.
Pallbearers were Gene Byrd, Greg Woods, Jerome Gibson, Jake Gibson, Tyler Thomas and Sam Cassidy.
Honorary pallbearers were Pason Jarvis, Brody Jarvis, Jentry Jarvis and Jett Jarvis.
The family received friends on Saturday, July 25, at Yellow Branch Baptist Church.
An Eastern Star service followed.
Online condolences can be made at www.mcneilfuneralhome.com.
McNeil Funeral Home, ofSneedville, was in charge of the arrangements.