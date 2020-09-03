Mother charged with aggravated child abuse in death of infant son

33-year old Jennifer Elise “Woodard” Smith was arrested on Sept. 2 after being served with a sealed grand jury indictment warrant charging her with aggravated child abuse.
This charge stems from the July 15, 2019 death of her eight-month-old son, Malcom Xavier Smith.
According to the indictment, the baby’s death was attributed to injuries he received on or about June 26 through 20, 2019. The Tennessee Dept. of Children’s Services also initiated an investigation into the baby’s injuries on July 1 of that year from “possible shaken baby syndrome.”
Reporting Officer Jesse Williams was dispatched on July 1, 2019 to meet with DCS case manager, Jessica Wilder to discuss the report on Malcom Smith.
“Jessica said that [the baby] was taken to the hospital on June 30, 2019 and is on a feeding tube, possible shaken baby syndrome,” Williams wrote within his report. “Jessica said that the mother’s name was Jennifer Smith and father Andrew Smith was at the residence with other children. I went with Jessica to 141 Howes Chapel Road, and the father was not at the residence. The grandmother was at the residence with the other children.”
He went on to add, “DCS advised me that the other children appeared to be in good health, and no signs of abuse were visible. Jessica said that [the baby] was at Children’s Hospital in Knoxville, and the mother was staying with [him].”
The child later died on July 15, 2019.
Aggravated Child Abuse is normally a Class B felon; however, it can become a Class A felony if the affected child is under the age of eight years old.
Smith was being held in the Hawkins County Jail as of Sept. 3 on a $100,000 bond.