As I write this column I have just returned from a Public Safety Committee meeting where the Sheriff and Chief Deputy declared that the jail is in “crisis mode” due to a massive shortage of jailers.
They can’t find people willing to do that job for $12 per hour, especially when there are “help wanted” signs at fast food restaurants offering $14 and $15 per hour.
They also can’t find road deputies willing to risk their lives for $15 per hour.
Meanwhile Hawkins County Central Dispatch is operating 24-7 with two dispatchers per shift, even though 911 director Lynn Campbell says their call volumes require at least four dispatchers on duty at all times.
Central Dispatch had three recent resignations because, as with the sheriff’s office, they don’t pay enough to keep employees.
The Sheriff’s Office and Central Dispatch are both planning to request major funding increases in the 2022-23 county budget to address salaries and other concerns.
Meanwhile the cost of everything has gone through the roof thanks to historic inflation.
Every department in the county will be hurting for money in the 2022-23 budget, as well as the non-profit organizations that receive charitable contributions from the county such as the fire departments, rescue squads, the Humane Society, and the aforementioned Central Dispatch.
Last year the commission used $2 million in savings to balance the budget, and with the high inflation we’re experiencing, it’s only going to be worse this coming fiscal year.
If we know all this to be true, then why on God’s Green Earth would someone choose this month — before we even know what the 2022-23 fiscal year budget is going took like — to propose a $10 wheel tax cut.
That’s a reduction in county revenue of between $500,000 and $550,000.
Is there something coming up on the calendar that might make a tax cut resolution seem like a good thing to support at this particular point in history.
Let me think. Could it be the May 3 primary elections?
I’m no James Carville, but I’m guessing a vote against a tax cut two weeks before Election Day might be considered poor campaign strategy.
The County Commission meets April 25 to vote on the proposed $10 wheel tax decrease.
Anyone who votes against the tax cut on April 25 takes a big risk of getting beat in the May 3 election.
Unfortunately that’s the way of the world, but I seriously question whether a tax cut is the best thing for Hawkins County at this point in time.
(Cue the angry mob screaming that taxes are way too high.)
I agree. Taxes are way too high. But, if you cut taxes you’ve got to cut services.
So what are you going to cut? Are you going to lay people off? Personnel is the county’s biggest expense, and it’s the only place where real cuts can be made.
It’s easy for someone to get on Facebook and spout off about county waste and corruption and cut, cut, cut. Sometimes those people run for county commission and get elected. Then they have a reality check and realize it’s not as easy to cut spending as they thought it was.
Back in 2017 when the county was facing a $2 million revenue deficit there was a huge debate about which services should be cut to balance the budget. After weeks and weeks and weeks of discussion it was determined that they couldn’t afford to cut anything. Everything that could be cut had already been cut.
Commissioners couldn’t bring themselves to cut services they know the citizens need. So, the state Comptroller came in and said, either cut spending, raises taxes, or we’re going to do it for you.
That’s when the commission came up with the $40 wheel tax increase, which generates $2 million to offset that recurring $2 million revenue deficit that existed at that time.
If they cut the wheel tax now, I promise you it won’t be long before Hawkins County is re-living 2017 all over again.
In my humble opinion, I believe the $10 wheel tax cut resolution should be tabled Monday until after the Budget Committee’s May 10-12 hearings on the 2022-23 fiscal year budget.
If the 2022-23 budget looks like it can sustain a $500,000 revenue cut, bring the $10 wheel tax cut back up for a vote in May or June.
A wheel tax cut requires a two-thirds vote of the full commission (minimum 14 votes) at two consecutive commission meetings.
Things always get a little weird when budget time and elections collide. Here’s what a more cynical person than myself might predict will happen.
On Monday enough commissioners vote in favor of the tax cut to move it on to a second vote. Election Day comes and goes.
When the wheel tax cut comes up for its second vote on May 23 enough commissioners realize the county can’t afford a $500,000 revenue reduction and it fails to achieve the required two-thirds vote.
The public is outraged, but eventually life returns to normal and all is forgotten and/or forgiven. In four years when elections and the budget once again collide, we do it all over again.