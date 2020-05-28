CHURCH HILL — A Church Hill woman was arrested last week and charged with aggravated assault (domestic related) with a firearm after she allegedly fired the weapon at her mother and her mother’s boyfriend.
Hawkins County Sheriff’s Deputy Isaac Hutchins said in a report that he was dispatched to an address on Hickory Hills Drive on May 20, 2020, where he spoke with the mother who informed him that her daughter, Haley Dawn Powell, 19, was inside the house and had fired two rounds with her pink pistol at her and her boyfriend.
The complainant showed Hutchins a bullet hole in a window and a dent in the door of her truck from the impact of a bullet.
The mother said that Powell “probably went inside to hide the gun”.
Deputies Hutchins and Begley entered the house where they encountered Powell coming out of her bedroom.
When asked where the weapon was, Powell replied that she “did not have a gun,” the report states.
Hutchins advised her that he had seen the bullet hole in the window, and the indentation in the truck, and “needed her to show me where the gun was”.
Powell at that point said the gun was in a box on a shelf in her bedroom.
A pat-down of Powell revealed six .380-cal. bullets in the right front pocket of her jeans. The gun had one round in the chamber and two rounds in the magazine, Hutchins’ report said.
“Haley stated that she had shot the gun at her mom and boyfriend because they were taking the battery out of her vehicle that she had borrowed off of her mother’s vehicle,” the report continues. “Haley stated that she told them not to touch the vehicle or she would kill them.”
The complainant told Hutchins that the battery was hers and that is when Haley Powell pointed the gun at her and stated, “I will kill you”.
At that point, Powell and the mother’s boyfriend got into a verbal altercation, Hutchins was told, with he and the mother standing outside while Haley Powell was inside the residence.
“At this time, Haley shot a round through the window in the direction of her mother and then walked outside on the back porch where (the complainant and her boyfriend) were and shot another round off that went into a field,” the report states.
The mother told Hutchins that she was afraid for her life and told her boyfriend to leave.
Powell was arrested and transported to the Hawkins Co. Jail where an initial Sessions Court hearing date was set for May 25.
