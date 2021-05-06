Hawkins man indicted on second-degree murder charge for December shooting

A 35-year old Rogersville was served on May 1 with a sealed Hawkins County grand jury indictment on a charge of second-degree murder stemming from a Dec. 30, 2020 shooting on Burem Road.
Nathan Kendrick Lane is accused of shooting 26-year old Jordan Pilcher with a rifle after allegedly “becoming enraged.” Pilcher lived in the same residence as Lane and, according to published reports, was the father to Lane’s sister’s child.
Lane has been held in the Hawkins County Jail since Dec. 30. His bond is set at $500,000 pending his arraignment in Hawkins County Criminal Court, which is set for June 11.
At around 6:22 p.m. on December 30, the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint of a shots fired at the Burem Road residence.
While officers were enroute to the scene, dispatch advised that Lane had shot Pilcher and Lane was still at the residence.
According to the report filed by HCSO Sgt. Sam Wilhoit, he and Deputy Bryan Sanders gave verbal commands upon arrival for all parties to exit the residence.
Lane was the first to exit the residence and was “quickly detained.” Next, Janice Lane and Jason Lane exited the residence. Janice Lane was listed on the report as a witness.
According to the report, Nathan Lane, Janice Lane, Jason Lane and Jordan Pilcher all lived together.
Once all three parties were detained, officers entered the residence and “found Pilcher lying on the floor in a bedroom to the left side of the residence with an apparent gunshot wound.”
Pilcher was unresponsive and CPR was administered until EMS arrived.
“A Remington 740 model 30-06 rifle was located on the bed in Nathan Lane’s bedroom, which appeared to be the one used in the shooting,” read the report.
“At the sheriff’s office, Lane was read his Miranda Rights and interviewed, during which time he admitted that he became enraged and shot Pilcher with his Remington 30-06 rifle,” HCSO Detective John Pruitt said within the affidavit of complaint. “Lane professed that he had not thought about shooting Pilcher before, that it was a spur of the moment action.”