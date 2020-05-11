Hawkins County has been awarded $30,807 in CARES Funds made available through the Dept. of Homeland Security and Federal Emergency Management Agency under the Emergency Food and Shelter National Board Program, and an additional $21,608 to also supplement those same programs.
CARES is short for Coronvirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act.
A local board made up of local representatives will determine how the funds are to be distributed among the emergency food and shelter program run by local service agencies in the area. The board is responsible for recommending agencies to receive these funds and any additional funds made available under this phase of the program.
Under the terms of the grant, local agencies chosen to receive funds must:
1) be private voluntary non-profits or units of government;
2) be eligible to receive Federal Funds;
3) have an accounting system;
4) practice nondiscrimination;
5) have demonstrated the capability to deliver emergency food and/or shelter programs, and;
6) if they are a private voluntary organization, have a voluntary board.
Public or private agencies interested in applying for the funds must submit a written application that includes the amount of EFSP funding requested by program area (food, rent, utilities, etc.) to:
Local EFSP Board, P.O. Box 46, Kingsport, TN 37662.
The deadline for applications to be received is May 20, 2020.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.