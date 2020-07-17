(A sermon series in our church, for a few weeks, centered on ecclesiology, (the doctrine of the Church) and, more specifically, the biblical justification for the organized membership in a local assembly. So, in considering appropriate music for our congregational singing, I selected “BIND US TOGETHER; LORD.”)
This is one of those newer choruses that has made its way into popular use in evangelical churches over the past 50 years. It is a simple song with an easy, melody that is often used for closing a service. Here are the lyrics:
Bind us together, Lord; Bind us together, With cords, that cannot be broken.
Bind us together, Lord; Bind us together, Lord Bind us together with Love.
There is only One God, There is only One King,
There is only One Body; That is why we can sing,
Bind us together … (and the chorus repeats).
Now, I am aware of the spiritual dangers of luring congregations into mindless emotionalism with meaningless, repetitious music, so I try to minimize the repetition and focus our thoughts on the substance of the text. I am reminded of Paul’s words of caution, to the errant church at Corinth, when he said, ”What is it then? I will pray with the spirit, and I will pray with the understanding also: I will sing with the spirit, and I will sing with the understanding also.” 1 Cor. 14:15
So, to sing this song with understanding, I want to preface our singing by setting these words in their scriptural contexts:
There are at least two New Testament references to support these lyrics.
”Therefore, as the elect of God, holy and beloved, put on tender mercies, kindness, humility, meekness, longsuffering; bearing with one another, and forgiving one another. If anyone has a complaint against another; even as Christ forgave you, so you also must do. But above all these things put on love, which is the bond of perfection.” Col. 3:12-14
And Paul, speaking to the church, says, Eph. 4:3-6.
These verses are clear imperatives; we are to work hard to keep ourselves bound together in unity.
But what about the specific nature of the prayer of this song? Is there any stronger, scriptural anchor, for this concept that God should have an active part in binding us or keeping us together?
YES! There is. In the book of the Exodus, God gave Moses detailed instructions for the building of the tabernacle in the wilderness.
”And thou shalt make boards for the tabernacle.”
The boards were to be made of Acacia wood, an earthly and corruptible material. They were stood upright, each on its own foundations of silver, which symbolizes redemption. They were clad (or overlaid) with gold, representing purity, holiness, and deity.
Do you see the picture here? The boards represent us in Christ, God’s elect, the Church. We were corruptible, taken out of the earth and covered in the righteousness of Christ.
The boards were stood side by side to hold up the tabernacle where God would meet with His people. They were held together by bars that were overlaid with gold, and there was One Bar (also made from acacia wood and covered with gold) that ran continuously right through the middle of each board. That represents Christ in us.
There is no question about the symbolism here. It is by God’s design and instructions that His Church is to be bound together for His abode.
This “bond of peace” is like another word we often use – fellowship. Fellowship is not something we enjoy by virtue of our common, corruptible nature. We are not held together by social events or eating with friends after church. It is not found in our common interests like sports, activities, age groups, or friendships. Our fellowship is what we possess by virtue of our election. It is each of us bound together eternally in Christ and Him in us.
YES, there is only One God: One King, and One Body. We are in Christ and He is in us, holding us up and holding us together. And that is why we can sing, Bind Us Together.
For our use, I linked this song to another favorite old hymn with a compatible message, “Blest Be The Tie That Binds.” The two are written in the same key so the transition, from the contemporary to the traditional, is seamless and natural as it moves directly to these lyrics;
Blest be the tie that binds, Our hearts with Christian love,
The fellowship of kindred minds Is like to that above.
