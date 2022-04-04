Everyone who is accepted into Hawkins County Sessions Judge Todd Ross's Recovery Court is asked to do a Give Back Day.
Jake Lawson a former employee of The Hawkins County Humane Society decided he wanted to help us Saturday, and he sure did do just that.
We are so very proud of Jake and his accomplishments. He has such a love for animals and they feel it. I've seen Jake crawl under buildings and on top of them to get a scared abandoned dog or cat. No questions asked.
They trusted him and that says so much about the person.
Jake wanted to give back to the shelter. Many people stepped up to make this possible donating items needed to build a patio for our cats (a/k/a "Catio") so they can get out of their cages and get fresh air. He did an amazing job and the cats are loving it.
"I love animals, and I love Hawkins county humane society for everything they do," Lawson said. "The workers there have treated me like family through my own recovery. As a recovery court participant, I was happy to organize a give-back project to help the shelter out—they do so much with such little resources."
Many showed up on this day to lend a hand, from participants in Recovery Court, Community Service, long with probation officer Danny Henry; Recover Court coordinator Amy Cinnamon; Ballad Health community recovery coordinator Jennifer Jones; and several Volunteers.
Along with the Catio built by Jake Lawson, they painted walls, trim and doors to spruce up the shelter.
Jake will return one day in the next week to paint the Mural in the medical room. He has to wait for the paint to dry and wants it to be perfect on a day without so much distraction.
This is one thing I've requested when Jake came to me offering a give back day. I wanted something to calm the animals, a beautiful wall mural. So many animals come in with injuries and are just scared. I'm looking forward to the mural.
So much got accomplished today and I want to thank each and everyone that came out to help Jake.
I have been fortunate to employ a few from Recovery Court. It makes my heart happy to give people that have made bad choices a chance. Animals are healing ,but this is a hard job. Not everyone can do it.
We see heartache some times and joy other times . Jake has witnessed this and knows how hard it is. He will always be a part of our Shelter Family. We are so proud of him.
I will forever be grateful to Judge Todd Ross for always seeing the good in people.
Hoping that many that enter Recovery Court will succeed.Some fail but here is proof that many succeed.
It takes a village as the saying goes. From a judge saying, "You want help. I'll help"; to Amy Cinnamon and Jennifer Jones; DeAnna Synder and Danny Henry.
You all are making a difference. I've seen it and today was another success.