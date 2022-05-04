Rogersville City School students took “chill out” to the next level Friday thanks a school sponsored ice cream truck visit to celebrate the successful completion of T-CAP testing.
Although TCAPs are for grades 3-8, the younger students from Pre-K to 2nd grade earned a treat Friday as well for being well behaved while their older schoolmates were taking their tests.
“We did really well taking our TCAP tests,” said RCS director Edwin Jarnagin. “We had 100 percent of our students take the test. (Testing coordinator) Shane Bailey is really encouraging our staff, and students did a great job.”
Jarnagin noted that TCAP testing took place all last week and part of the previous week.
“Today we’re celebrating by giving all of our students an ice cream,” Jarnagin added. “Not just the ones who took the test. (The younger students) were good, and had great behavior while we were testing. Things were different. we had to move students around, so it worked out really well.”
K&D Ice Cream Truck parked in the cul-de-sac at the school’s main entrance, and students were allowed to come out and get their frozen treat after lunch.
The school paid 100 percent of the cost for the approximately 750 ice creams for students, faculty and staff.