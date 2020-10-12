Hawkins BOE votes to remain on four-day week for remainder of semester

Though the BOE had originally planned for Hawkins Co. Schools to begin the “green” phase after the system’s fall break, a recent spike in COVID-19 cases, namely at Cherokee High School, led the BOE to vote to remain in the “yellow” phase for the remainder of the semester.
In addition, each school in the system will be offering special Friday in-person tutoring sessions for students who need it the most.
“Move forward cautiously”
“We are at a point in our plan when we had anticipated going green following our fall break return,” Director of Schools Matt Hixson said. “However, due to some recent increases in positive and probable cases, as well as a large number of students on the Cherokee end of our system being quarantined this week and next week, we want to move forward cautiously.”
Hixson suggested that the system remain in the ‘yellow’ phase for the remainder of the fall semester. This consists of in-class instruction on a regular schedule Monday through Thursday with a virtual option for Fridays.
In addition to virtually teaching every student on Friday, the system will provide transportation and bring students that require additional academic intervention to in-class instruction on Friday from 8 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. Only students who are considered Tier III will be part of this program for now.
This intervention day will be available to every grade throughout the system, though Hixson noted that he will leave it up to each high school to determine which departments and grade levels will bring students in.
He went on to say that this recommendation could “deal with the potential increases in COVID-19 as well as utilize the fifth day to help catch kids up academically.”
This plan also allows staff to deep-clean school sites on Friday.
Catching students up
Since school resumed for the 2020-2021 school year, several BOE members have brought up the issue of essential academic material students likely missed during their long stent out of the classroom.
Hixson told the BOE on Oct. 8 that his plan for the remainder of the semester will aim to provide students who are academically behind with additional tutoring.
“This [plan] allows us to bring those students in and attack those learning gaps that have been prevalent through our first-of-the-year academic assessments,” he said. “Our plan would be to target those students who have been identified [to need help] through our beginning-of-year assessments.”
Hixson noted that these assessments are still being completed at some school sites but are near completion.
“In Response to Intervention (RTI), there are three tiers, and the recommendation would be that we target tier three (students who need the most assistance),” Hixson said. “Thankfully, this is a relatively small group of students when compared to the entire population of each school site. In all cases, we would be falling in at less than 25% of the student population attending on those Fridays.”
Because the system will provide transportation for the students who need these Friday sessions, Hixson explained that it will be considered a mandatory school day.
“By providing transportation, we can hold them accountable for being in school on those intervention Fridays,” he said.
For the three hours these students would be attending in-person on Fridays, the teachers would focus on reading, English language arts and math intervention.
Hixson noted that this Friday tutoring program will initially start with the targeted students (tier three). In the future, individual schools will have the option to include students whose parents specifically request that their child attend a Friday session if the school felt that it had the space and the principal determines that the student needs the help.
“The reason for that is twofold: one, we have a pretty large amount that have some learning gaps, and we want to make sure we’re proactive in catching them up first, “Hixson said. “Two, we’ve got limited space, and we want to provide limited contact with the school site so we can clean empty rooms, common spaces and prepare for the next week. Minimal student interaction with staff on Fridays, limited to those who are in those Tier III groups to start with.”
“We’re going to be in an education fiasco”
BOE member Tecky Hicks brought up the large number of students and staff members at CHS who are currently quarantined due to COVID-19 exposure.
“What are we going to do when this whole thing blows up into high epidemics at some of our other schools, and we have to start closing those schools down?” he asked. “We’re going to be in an education fiasco when that happens, and we’re already in one at Cherokee, I’m almost sure.
He went on to ask for reports on how the system’s students are doing compared to their target learning goals.
“We’re compiling data now,” Hixson replied. “In fact, I’ve met with two principals for their fall evaluations, and they already have fall data on who they’ve tested. Have they tested 100% of their students? No, but they’re well in progress on that. We know roughly how many students we need to target in these Friday instructional blocks. If we’re consistent in that, three hours every week, that begins to get us a springboard for what we’re potentially looking at in the spring of holding some after-school sessions to really target some of those blocks too.”
He added, “Unfortunately, we’ve seen a spike at one of our sites, but, my promise to you is that, when we have these spikes, we’re not going to throw a blanket on the issue, we’re going to target and look at the school sites that are affected and limit the impact of our instructional delivery to those sites that need it.”
He noted that CHS will receive a deep cleaning over fall break and administrators are trying to determine why CHS had a larger COVID-19 spike and how to prevent it in the future.