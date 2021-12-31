What began with a letter and a feeling of hope landed Cherokee High School junior at Charlotte Motor Speedway standing next to NASCAR driver Kurt Bush.
Back in 2019, Mason Bradley sent a letter to Kurt Busch that included a drawing of a proposed Breast Cancer Awareness design for Busch’s #1 Chevy. The letter suggested that if Busch couldn’t do the whole car, “Maybe you could do the window net pink” for breast cancer awareness month in October.
Bradley described in his letter that his mother, Stephanie Pell, had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 2010. She has been in remission since 2011, and Bradley has described her as his hero.
Kurt Busch’s public relations director told Pell they receive thousands of letters each year, and they don’t know how that one particular letter ended up in Bush’s hands.
But, Bush had received it.
Though the year 2020 brought many changes to NASCAR as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, Bush later told Pell that he had always intended to do something to grant Bradley’s request.
“He held on to it personally himself and went through the chain of command at NASCAR and got this done,” Pell told the Review back in September. “He had someone reach out to me, and send Mason a certified letter a couple of months ago. Then he had us come down to Charlotte to let us know he is going to go with Mason’s idea, and that NASCAR is going to run that pink netting for Breast Cancer Awareness in every car. It’s called the Window of Hope, and it was Mason’s idea.”
Though Bradley originally thought that he and his mother were just going to Charlotte to help paint the wall around the track pink in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness month, Bush had actually paid to put the family up in a hotel for the Oct. 10 race. To surprise Bradley further, Pell decided to keep this part a secret until the family arrived in Charlotte.
“I held on to that secret for almost a month,” she told the Review. “I was the only one (in the family) who knew what was going on.”
As he stood next to Bush, Bradley was recognized during an October press conference at Charlotte Motor Speedway as the originator of the pink window net idea. He was also able to give the command, “Gentlemen, start your engines” to start the Oct. 10 Bank of America ROVAL 400.
Each of the drivers had pink window netting in their cars. After the race, these nets were signed by their respective drivers and auctioned off. In total, this auction raised almost $300,000 that was donated to support Breast Cancer Awareness.
Board member Judy Trent, who taught Pell in school, recognized Bradley and told the story during the December BOE meeting.
“This is an intelligent young man,” Trent said of Bradley, who is an honors student and taking dual credit classes.
Bradley hopes to attend college with a major in engineering and one day work for NASCAR.
“Mason is just in awe of the entire thing,” Pell told the Review. “He was more star struck, I think. Kurt said we’re family now, and gave Mason his personal cell phone number, and he said that we’re going to meet back up with him at Charlotte. Kurt said he thinks a lot of Mason. Even though Mason is young, Kurt said he had an old soul.”
Trent added, “What a glorious thing to honor your mother with.”