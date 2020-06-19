Since March 5, 2006, it has been my honor to serve as Senior Pastor at Ridgeview Baptist Church.
During these 14 years, Ridgeview and the Church Hill/Mt. Carmel community have become our family. My wife Jen and I are so thankful that the Lord placed us here in this Church and this Community during this season of our life.
Because the Lord has called us to a new ministry, our ministry at Ridgeview will be ending, but the love and gratitude we have for Ridgeview will never end. You have been so gracious and loving to our family. It has been a wonderful journey together with our Ridgeview Family and we give all the glory to Jesus for all He has done. We believe the best days are yet to come for Ridgeview.
Our family is also thankful for the CH/MC community; this has been a great place to raise our two sons. Thank you to every teacher, coach, administrator, parent and volunteer who took time to invest in Jared and Jacob. We are forever grateful.
As one chapter closes, a new chapter begins. God has graciously called me to become the Senior Pastor at Sunnyside Baptist Church in Kingsport. We look back with thanksgiving and reflect on the faithfulness of God during our time at Ridgeview. Likewise, we look ahead with excitement for the opportunity to join the great ministry taking place at Sunnyside.
Pastor Jon Rogers
