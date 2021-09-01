A Treadway man who was originally charged with kidnapping following a 2019 altercation with a woman was sentenced last week in Hawkins County Criminal Court to two years as part of a plea agreement.
Dallas Lee Collins, 40, 2517 Clinch Valley Road, Treadway was originally accused of keeping the woman in his vehicle against her will on Oct. 26, 2019, and then running over her foot after she broke free.
The victim told the HCSO that Collins got into an argument with her when she refused to leave with him.
According to the HCSO, the victim stated that Collins pulled her into his car by her shirt, refusing to let her out, at which time she began screaming, telling him to let her go.
The victim’s aunt then reportedly went to the vehicle to assist her, at which time the victim then broke away from Collins and fell out of his vehicle’s passenger side door, the HCSO report stated.
Collins then backed up the vehicle, stopping the tire over the victim’s left foot. According to the HCSO, the victim began screaming and Collins backed off her foot, rolling over it.
Collins then drove away with the victim’s phone and wallet containing $40, and he knocked over a neighbor’s mailbox as he was leaving.
He was later charged with kidnapping, aggravated domestic assault, felony reckless endangerment, theft under $500 and vandalism.
One Aug. 26 Collins pleaded guilty before Judge John Dugger to the felony reckless endangerment, theft under $500 and vandalism. The kidnapping and aggravated domestic assault charges were dismissed.
He was sentenced to two years with a 30 percent eligibility, and ordered to pay $1,788 in fines and fees.
Courtney Delilah Mabe, 23, 914 Old Highway 70S, Rogersville, was sentenced Aug. 26 to eight years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $4,233 in fees and fees in exchange for guilty pleas to possession of meth with intent to deliver and simple exchange of marijuana.
Several indictments were retuned by the Hawkins County Grand Jury on April 16 including:
Christopher Cody Turner, 29, of Toledo, Ohio, for possession of meth with intent to deliver, possession of a firearm during a dangerous felony, simple possession of Alprazolam, simple possession of Clonazepam, and introduction of contraband into a penal institution.
Tammy Christina Trent, 43, 1805 Fairview Avenue, Kingsport, for vandalism and felony reckless endangerment.
Parnell Quinn Short, 47, 1260 Slate Hill road, Bean Station, for theft over $60,000, theft over $10,000, no insurance, speeding, and registration violation.
Ballard Dale Thacker, 57, 195 Gene Derrick Road, Surgoinsvlle, for felony evading arrest, evading arrest, unlawful possession of a firearm, driving on a suspended license, and light law violation.
Katrina Marie Garner, 34, 2100 Isaac Avenue, Church Hill, for possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.
Brandon Justin Crabtree, 30, 322 Long Hollow Road, Surgoinsville for aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary, and theft under $1,000.
Tosha Marie Helton, 25, of Morristown, for felony evading arrest, driving on a revoked license second offense, and theft over $10,000.
Robert Arthur Leeper, 33, of Greeneville, for felony evading arrest, theft over $2,500, evading arrest, resisting arrest, no insurance, light law violation, and six red light violations.