America’s Faith Leaders from across the nation, say Saturday, Sept 26th could prove to be one of the most critical days in recent history, a day instrumental in shaping the destiny of America. Tens of thousands of Christians met on the Washington Mall for a day of prayer, fasting and repentance based on II Chronicles 7:14. Hawkins County residents joined either by simulcast or by meeting from 6-8pm at the Court House Square in Rogersville to join in offering prayers for this nation.
A full slate of well known leaders joined either Franklin Graham in Prayer walking the mall or The Return including many familiar names from Tennessee, DR Harrison that held a 14 week tent revival in Rogersville in 2019, Terry and Barbi Franklin that lead worship during a month long revival at East Rogersville Baptist Church, Marlene Tidwell, Director of the Tn Governmental Prayer Alliance, Kent Christmas, well know pastor and others.
These joined Faith leaders who lead national Christian TV networks, magazines, writers, faith leaders, and heads of many national ministries.
Never before have so many faith leaders coincided like they did this past weekend for what was called “The Return”, Sept 25 & 26.
Jonathan Cahn Co-chair of the event, the author of the prophetic bestsellers, the Harbinger, the Shemitah, the Oracle and the Paradigm, who called for this day of repentance , stated, "This is not a rally, it's not a seminar, it's a sacred assembly. This is an appointed gathering at an appointed place at an appointed time.” Cahn, is joined by these many faith leaders around the nation, believing God is saying, this is America’s last chance to repent for their collective sins against an eternal, Almighty God or be judged to destruction.
Cahn did a special address to America at 11am. During the address, he took a large ceramic pitcher and midway through his message smashed it against the floor of the stage, breaking into a myriad of small pieces. He reminded America that two and a half thousand years ago, Israel also was facing the displeasure of God. The prophet Jeremiah was sent by God to deliver a similar message to its people and was instructed to smash a similar pitcher telling Israel it was too late to repent. Their nation would end in destruction. While Cahn didn’t make that statement, he ended his address by saying God would now watch to see if America repents and changes or if they don’t.
Cahn stated also from Jeremiah, there is a line, that when crossed is a point of no return and God no longer hears the prayers of that nation.
In addition to the thousands that traveled to Washington to be a part of this Solemn Assembly, it was estimated tens of millions of people from 100 nations joined praying for America throughout the day. The Assembly was broadcast into as many languages on simulcast from Washington Friday night, then another 12 hours on Saturday.
Christians and non-Christians alike are questioning, what is going on in our nation? An epidemic, rioting, and unrest have made millions question if there is a God, what might he be saying to America? Is this Him saying He is tired of America pushing Him away and breaking His laws.
And if so, what would it take for God to spare America? Repeated prayer leaders stated, the answer is simple, Return to God. Return to following God’s commands. After 9/11, people filled churches for weeks and signs across the nation read God Bless America, but people never turned back to God. No change took place. “When a nation returns”, Cahn said, “God expects to see a change.”
Readers can still hear the address by finding YouTube and typing in, The Return, Jonathan Cahn, Message to America. His address was 50 minutes.