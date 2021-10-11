The Hawkins County Commission will be asked on Oct. 25 to approve a request from Sessions Judge Todd Ross to remove his recovery court coordinator position from the county salary scale.
Ross created his Recovery Court program shortly after he was elected in 2012 to give non-violent drug offenders an opportunity to seek treatment rather than going to jail.
His original coordinator, Amy Cinnamon, recently announced she was stepping down from the position.
Personnel Committee chairman Larry Clonce told the Review Ross had expressed concern that he wouldn’t be able to find a qualified replacement at the county salary scale amount, which starts at $28,000.
The Personnel Committee was scheduled to hear Ross’s request at a Sept. 8 meeting, but there weren’t enough commissioners present for a quorum. As a result, the Personnel Committee’ recommendation in favor of Ross’s request didn’t take place until Sept. 24, after the deadline passed for getting matter on the Sept. 27 commission meeting agenda.
Clonce submitted an out of order resolution for the Sept. 27 County Commission meeting which notes that the Recovery Court coordinator position is partly funded by a grant from the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services. The remainder of the salary is paid by the county from Ross’s budget.
At the Sept. 24 meeting the Personnel Committee discussed the fact that the position requires at least a bachelor’s degree, along with a wide array of other skill sets. There was concern that no one will apply because the salary isn’t compatible with the requirements.
The recommendation approved by the Personnel Committee was to remove the position from the salary scale and give Ross discretion to set the pay level.
The commission was unable to hear that out of order resolution on Sept. 27, however, because Commissioner Valarie Goins objected.
Goins later told the Review she was very disappointed that the Personnel Committee didn’t have enough members for a quorum on Sept. 8.
“If they had, it wouldn’t of been out of order, and I feel if you agree to be on a committee, you should attend meetings if at all possible,” Goin said.
Goins added that she received the out-of-order resolution between 2-3 p.m. the day of the Commission meeting, which started at 6 p.m.
She told the Review that didn’t give her enough time to read it over and do her research.
“I hurriedly did read over and saw a lot wrong with this resolution,” Goin said. “First of all, the change in pay scale, and the fact that it was requested that the General Sessions Judge have control of the salary with no ceiling. We have a pay scale in place for a reason. And I do understand that this is a grant position. But I feel we should treat all departments the same, and what is to say that the grant is no longer available in the future and this would have to be fully funded by the county.”
Goins added, “Also, it was said that he needed this position filled. This gives him almost a month to interview and choose a fitting replacement for the person that left this month. I always try and look out for what is best for our county, and I never have a personal agenda in mind when I vote or do something a particular way. I’m not there to score accolades but to try and do what is best for our county. Hopefully, I do just that most of the time. I would like to think all of the time.”