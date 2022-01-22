My friend Robin Norville Pearson and I had been wanting to get together for lunch for some time. So when Jeff Bobo suggested I go over to Amis Mill I thought it was a perfect opportunity for a girls day out.
Of course the weather has been worrisome and schools are closed but the roads were clear from Food City to Amis Mill. However Robin made it from the other direction just fine.
We arrived simultaneously and ran into Randy Ball just finishing up with a photo shoot with his clients and they posed for me.
As I said school was out and child labor laws were not being enforced. It was all hands on deck with the little ones helping out. With quite a bit of play time as well. They really seemed to be getting into their roles as wait staff and it was a pleasure taking pictures of them.
Their mom seated us and brought us some menus but we immediately went for the tomato bisque despite Mr Bobo’s suggestion of a tub of gumbo. She brought a basket of delicious flat bread and I dug in to this tasty delight.
Robin and I indulged in some girl talk while deciding what else to order. I got the Caesar (romaine with pecorino cheese and croutons tossed in homemade Caesar dressing) with salmon and sweet tea which I am happy to report was perfect for me and my taste so I refilled and took it home with me.
Robin got the 8oz salmon fillet grilled topped with a white wine piccata sauce served on a bed of capellini pasta and broccoli. Plus a takeout order of a po boy catfish sandwich for her daughter.
Everything was absolutely amazing and we enjoyed the atmosphere. I had never eaten inside before because I enjoy the outside experience closer to the damn but it wasn’t exactly outside weather this time. Inside is cozy and cool and loads of fun.
The relaxed family environment was very casual and informal so we enjoyed a leisurely meal while more girl talk ensued with us getting to chat in person instead of online as usual.
Earlier that morning she said I was procrastinating when she messaged me at 10:30 thinking it would take me hours to get ready. Our lunch wasn’t until 1 pm so Robin must believe I am extremely high maintenance but I fooled her and sent a picture when I was done in no time at all.
And was early on arriving but wish I had gotten there earlier to see Randy Ball in action so I could have turned the tables and photographed him getting the the shots of his client. I am sure that would have been interesting.
A few more staff members came in and I took some more pictures and saw how much fun they have at work looking stylish and fashionable to boot.
I have eaten at Amis Mill quite a few times and have always been pleased with my selections. The fried green tomatoes are amazing and Kam said it’s his grandmothers recipe.
He seems to have inherited the magic touch. A huge mortar and pestle were brought in so I expect some excellent pesto and guacamole in the future which I look forward to. The blackened trout served over a bed of rice is my favorite followed by chicken Parmesan or smothered chicken but I like to try everything on the menu.
It’s an wonderful place to eat and then roam around the grounds and check it out. Actually I had planned on dipping my feet in the spring but I couldn’t get Robin to go for it so I painted my toenails for nothing. I will go back and do it another time. Once you have been to Amis Mill you definitely want to go back time and time again.
If you haven’t been yet please do. It’s a unique place that’s a must see in this area. There’s something very special and magical about it. Each time I go it’s a completely different experience and I highly recommend it for anyone.