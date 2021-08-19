Retired Marine Col. Michael Manning, who spent seven months in Afghanistan commanding the 1st Battalion, 2nd Marines, believes the U.S. withdrawal will result in mass civilian executions and a resurgence in global terrorism.
Manning told the Review earlier this week the U.S. departure from Afghanistan will turn that country into the haven for terrorists that it was before the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks.
“If we are serious about keeping the world safe from terrorists, which is one of the reasons we went into that country, you can’t just arbitrarily walk away,” Manning said.
He added, “I’m pretty emotional because I lost Marines there and had hundreds wounded.”
Among Manning’s main concerns is what will happen to civilian allies when the Taliban retakes the country.
“Most of them will be executed, and their families will be executed,” Manning said. “If they were seen as helping coalition forced in any way, shape, or form, the Taliban will execute them.”
Manning spent 30 years in the USMC and currently serves as Hawkins County’s Veterans Services Officer.
He was stationed in the highly active Helmand Province of southwest Afghanistan. During his seven months in Afghanistan 14 Marines under his command were killed, and another 168 were wounded.
Their job was to help stabilize the local government and rid them of the Taliban.
RVR: Can you talk a little bit about your experiences in Afghanistan?
Manning: “When we first arrived in Musa Qaleh the Taliban was everywhere, and there were very few locals. During our first month there we were in multiple firefights north and south, and basically cleared the district center of the Taliban. We knew that for a fact because some of the local villagers came out after the fight and said they (the Taliban) don’t want any more of this. Then we saw trains of people in vehicles, wagons, you name it — moving up the Muse Qaleh river valley with all their personal belongings to move back into their houses.”
RVR: What was your observation of the Taliban?
Manning: They’re just brutal people. They’ll kill anybody. They don’t care. They would go head-to-head with us for maybe a day for two, and then they’re out of there. They didn’t want to lose any more, and then they resort to planting IEDs. The IEDs kill everybody. There’s no discriminator on the pressure plate. It doesn’t matter who steps on it or drives over it. You’re getting blown up.”
RVR: Describe what a Taliban takeover of Afghanistan means to the people of that country?
Manning: Most Americans need to understand what they view as atrocities in this country pale in comparison to what true atrocities are. The utter lack of regard for human life by an organization such as the Taliban is unbelievable. Women. Children. It doesn’t matter. We saw it happen where they literally executed people — blew little boys and little girls up. It doesn’t matter. There’s no regard for human life and they are vicious, brutal murderers.
RVR: What are they trying to achieve?
Manning: They want outright control. The Taliban are associated with very extremist Islamic views, and they would like to see the caliphate happen. … They are extreme Muslims, and they would like to see the Western World and everything associated with Christianity go away. Period.
RVR: What was your reaction when you learned that the U.S. was pulling out of Afghanistan?
Manning: Obviously lots of emotions. I’m sure it’s similar for Vietnam Vets to see the withdrawal from Vietnam. Afghanistan is a country that people don’t understand. The U.S., we weren’t there for the long haul. When I say that, we spent 20 years there. When you look at every other country that’s spent time in Afghanistan, they’ve all left as well. The Soviets. Every country that’s gone into Afghanistan, every conqueror has left.
RVR: Why is that?
Manning: The reason is you have to we able and willing, and have the stomach to stay for the long term. The Taliban were there before we came in, and they’re there now. They have a vested interest. Most people don’t understand, Afghans don’t identify with a government or a national government. They identify with their cultural background, tribal background. … They don’t recognize national government. We tried to build a national government model, oddly enough similar to the United States, which will never happen in that country. The majority of that country is still, quite frankly, in the stone ages. When you look across the landscape where I was it looks like something out of Biblical times.
RVR: What would you consider victory in Afghanistan?
Manning: We had achieved victory against the Taliban a couple of years after we initially went into Afghanistan. But, as soon as you allow the Taliban to regain ground, as soon as you allow them the opportunity … if you give them a safe haven and free range to move around they’re going to. That’s exactly what they did.”
RVR: Did the U.S. presence in Afghanistan make this country and the world a safer place?
Manning: Absolutely. We killed the number one terrorist who planned and masterminded the attacks on this country on Sept. 11. It has direct impact. We had a direct impact on the network. There’s no doubt about that. You can talk to any historian who saw how much we impacted the terrorist networks across the globe. Although I don’t like the term “Global War on Terrorism” there is direct impact.
RVR: Are you opposed to the U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan?
Manning: If we, as a country, are going to get involved in places like that, we have to be prepared to stay long term. The Afghans and the Taliban knew we were leaving because we told them multiple times. They were just waiting us out. You can’t do that. We just abandoned our partners, and in my personal opinion it’s going to turn right back into the terrorist haven that it was before 9/11.
RVR: What would you say to people who are concerned about the fiscal cost of perpetual war in Afghanistan? Is that sustainable?
Manning: I think it has to be. I think this country looks at, what’s the long-term cost to us. OK, what’s the long term cost if we don’t. Will this country stomach another 9/11? Will it stomach another attack like that?
RVR: Is that what you foresee?
Manning: I don’t have a crystal ball, but I will tell you terrorists aren’t stupid this day and age. We’ve been cyber-attacked multiple times. Do I envision another large scale attack like 9/11? I can anticipate that, but most groups now are going after cyber, and we’ve been at war whether we want to realize it or not for over 20 years with multiple people.
RVR: What would you say to families of soldiers who were wounded or killed in Afghanistan?
Manning: They need to understand that those who served there did not die in vain. That sounds counterintuitive, but we did what we were asked to do, and what we swore an oath to do. … I’m proud of what I did there with my Marines. I’m more proud of how my Marines acted and what they accomplished. I’ll never forget the ones that died, and so many others who sacrificed limbs and other lives for the cause.