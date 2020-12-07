Greetings to the Hawkins County Commissioners,
I also received a greeting on December 20, 1969 from the President of the United states of America, President Nixon to serve in our military to protect our country if needed. On January 9, 1970 in Knoxville Tn. At the induction center I took the oath to serve our Country. On June 13, 1970 through September 13, 1971 I honored that oath in Vietnam. The final fulfillment of that Oath will only end when I die.
May I ask you County commissioners as you seek to fill the position of Hawkins County Veterans service Officer, that you remember our Veterans that have served our country with pride and honor, and now a lot of our Veterans need the benefits that our country has promised them and their family.
I ask you to remember the oath that you also took to serve our county, and community, our veterans are a part of both. As our veterans did the best they could to fulfil their oath I ask you to do the same, do not let friendship or politics play a part in finding the best person to fill the position of Veterans service officer, That the Veterans will know that person you choose is the right person for the job of Veterans Service Officer, and they will work hard to help the Veterans of Hawkins County secure all the benefits they deserve.
A Proud Hawkins County Veteran
Dennis Elkins