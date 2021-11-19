Cherokee High School Fire Science Program students and Instructor Doug Wood were the recipients of firefighter personal protective equipment donated to the Hawkins County Volunteer Fireman’s Association by America’s First Responders Foundation located in Ellicott City, MD.
The students will use this equipment in their fire science program training classes.
The America’s First Responders Foundation is an organization that is dedicated and committed to helping not only First Responders, but also members of the public to prepare for natural disasters, technological disasters, and disasters resulting from terrorist attacks.
The founders of the AFRF have served in firefighting, emergency medical services, and emergency management for many years. They have a wealth of experience and training combined with practical wisdom, creativity, insight, leadership, and dedication.
America’s First Responders Foundation has made several donations of fire apparatus and fire equipment to Hawkins County fire departments over the past 15 years.