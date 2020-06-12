SNEEDVILLE — Dr. Manny Sethi, an orthopedic trauma surgeon and an Associate Professor at Nashville’s Vanderbilt University and Medical Center, and a candidate for U.S. Senate, stumped in Sneedville last week, speaking to a crowd of supporters at Michael’s Family Diner.
Introduced by Hancock Co. Republican Party Chairman Bobby Johnson, Dr. Manny, as he prefers to be called, said he is running for the seat being vacated by the retiring Sen. Lamar Alexander and made it clear that he is not a “politician”, and that he also is no stranger to the region, having been in the county before on medical mission trips.
“The reason I am running for the U.S. Senate all starts with my mom and dad,” Dr. Manny said in a recent campaign appearance in Rogersville. “I am the product of the American Dream.”
His parents, he explained, grew up in poverty-stricken India in the 1940s.
“Their homes were being burned to the ground by Muslim radicals, and they grew up with nothing,” he said. “They pulled themselves up by their bootstraps and became doctors.”
His mother would share stories of visiting villages in India with no electricity or public water supplies, while his father worked odd jobs at night while attending medical school during the day, and sleeping in the back of his car.
“They looked around and decided that that India was not going to be the place for their unborn kids,” he said.
The couple went to the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, stood in line, filled out the paperwork, and waited their turn for years to become citizens of the United States.
“They came to this country, legally, with an ‘L’, arrived in Cleveland, Ohio, in the 1970s, and that’s where I was born,” he shared. “When I was four years old, we got on this semi-truck, I still remember it, and rolled on down to Coffee County, Tennessee, and that’s where I was raised, next door to a cornfield.”
There, he said, rural Hillsboro was primarily a farming town.
“People didn’t have a lot, but they had each other, and they invested in me and my brother,” he said. “When I was in kindergarten, there were children who couldn’t afford 15-cent cartons of milk. I remember that.”
His parents were the only doctors in the town.
“My dad was like the heart doctor, the stomach doctor, the head doctor, and occasionally the marriage counselor,” he said, drawing chuckles from the crowd. “My mom was an OB-GYN, so she delivered babies and babies of babies.”
His mother was so beloved, he said, that the greeter at the Walmart there is today named after her.
In that town were only two ambulances, including an old 1998 Oldsmobile.
“We used to go and pick up patients and take them to the hospital in that Olds,” he recalled.
One night, when he was 10, Dr. Manny recalled, they were called to a rural area of an adjoining county to pick up a farmer who was having chest pains.
“We were running down the road at 100 miles an hour, and we get to the hospital and my dad runs him inside and — as I am watching all of this from the back seat — he comes out and starts to comfort the family,” he said. “At one point, I vividly remember, the family reached into their pocket and tried to give my dad some money, but he wouldn’t take it. He gets in the car, I climb up front, and I asked him why he didn’t take the money they were tryin to give him. And what he said next is so important, because its how I life my life, its why I am doing this today, he said, ‘son, you know, its not what’s in your bank account. What matters is the difference you make in someone’s life’.”
Dr. Manny said that he grew up watching his parents live and model that philosophy.
At the age of 22, he lost his dad.
“It was like I was in quicksand,” he said. “That’s when I came to the Lord Jesus Christ, and that’s when I realized that like my family before me, that I was going to become a doctor, too.”
He received his undergraduate degree from Brown University. After college, as a Fulbright Scholar, he worked in Tunisia with children suffering from muscular dystrophy. He then went on to receive his medical degree from Harvard Medical School, where he also completed his orthopedic residency.
“I’ve been at Vanderbilt for the past 10 years,” he said. “Vanderbilt is the third busiest Level One trauma center in the country, and what I have learned from doing this is that the line between life and death is razor thin. We just don’t know what’s going to happen, so hug your loved ones and tell them how much they mean to you, because trust me, you don’t know what the Lord has planned.”
Nine years ago, he and his wife, Maya, created Healthy Tennessee, a nonprofit organization designed to promote free preventative health care across the state, which has cared for thousands of patients in almost every county in Tennessee, including Hawkins and Hancock.
“And then President Trump calls us and invites us to the White House,” he said, to talk about the community engagement and impact of the program across the state. “We got to spend about an hour with him in the Oval Office, and he was very interested in what we are doing in Tennessee.”
Later, Dr. Manny was invited to speak at one of Trump’s rallies.
In 2017, Dr. Manny testified on challenges Tennesseans face in obtaining and maintaining health insurance before the U.S. Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee.
“I feel like we have made a real difference with Healthy Tennessee,” he said, “and with this open Senate seat, I feel in my heart that this is a generational opportunity to make another real difference, but a different kind of difference, an even bigger difference.”
America of 2020 is doing a lot of things right, he said, but there are also many troubling issues that need to be addressed.
“The first I want to talk to you about is something that I see everyday, this Obamacare mess,” he said. “It’s awful!”
Dr. Manny said that he recently met a family of three from Sevierville who is paying $20,000 a year for health insurance, with a $10,000 deductible.
“Just think about that for a minute,” he said. “Obamacare shows you what happens when government gets between a patient and their doctor. We have to change that and I have a three-point plan to do that.”
First, he said, pricing transparency needs to be instituted so that every patient knows exactly what they are paying for services rendered, and to let the free market handle insurance costs by offering more flexible options.
“You should be able to go and buy whatever insurance you want, when you want it,” he said. “I believe that premiums and deductibles will go down. Washington ‘fear politicians’ and insider folks will tell you that legislation will fix this. Real talk, it won’t. We have to start talking about prevention.”
In America, people pay to treat disease but not to promote wellness, he said.
“We have to pay doctors and healthcare providers to do just that, promote being healthy and well, and not just to treat sick people.” he said.
The second issue involves Tennessee’s crisis-level opioid epidemic, he said.
Dr. Manny said he has spoken to many sheriffs, judges, drug rehabilitation counselors and others about how to best address the problem.
“I had a lady come in to Vanderbilt who was addicted to oxycodone,” he said. “Then she started shooting heroin when she was 30-weeks pregnant, and had developed a flesh-eating bacteria. We saved her life and the baby’s life, but just think that this is happening in towns and counties across our state everyday. The federal government has a ‘one-size-fits-all’ program. I think we have to empower local communities, our local mayors, our local sheriffs, because they more know about these issues than any federal legislator. I get that. Its all about local communities.”
Dr. Manny is a firm believer in faith-based recovery programs.
“Faith is really powerful, it works, I’ve seen that, but the federal government doesn’t fund these,” he said. “We have to change that.”
Finally, he said, America’s broken immigration system must be fixed.
“As a child of two LEGAL immigrants, this is a personal issue to me,” he said. “My mom lives with us and she loves the Fox News Channel, loves it! They will have a story about illegal immigration and someone complaining about how we need open borders, and she gets so, so fired up! She’s like, ‘I stood in line, so did your father! That is the American way! It is not racist to talk about LEGAL immigration!”
Right now, he said, America is tied to a chain-based immigration system, whereby low-skilled people are flooding into the country.
“Don’t get me wrong,” he said. “I am the product of immigration, I have nothing against it, but let’s face it, many of these low-skilled immigrants will end up on benefits and welfare. How is that going to help them in the end? It won’t. We have to flip from a chain-based system to a merit-based immigration system.”
Merit-based, he said, means skilled people who are willing to give back to help the communities where they settle.
And, he said, America must commit to completing the border wall.
“One, for illegal immigration, and two, for drugs,” he said.
Lastly on immigration, America has to re-think “birthright citizenship” because it is being so widely abused.
Quoting from the Gospel of Matthew, chapter nine, Dr. Manny says, “the harvest in plenty but the workers are few”.
“My whole life, all I have wanted to do is to be a worker, to help people, to live my faith,” he said.
Choosing Tennessee’s next senator is a lot like choosing one’s doctor, he said.
“You’re gonna have a Washington insider who is being pushed by the establishment, or an outsider, and I think the time has come for another outsider,” he said, in an reference to President Donald Trump.
“Forty years ago, you folks in Tennessee gave these two people from India a chance, you opened your doors and your hearts to them, these doctors and farmers and their two kids, one of whom became a trauma surgeon and the other a spine surgeon,” he said. “Now, one of them is running for the U.S. Senate! I mean, that is THE American story! Forty years later, this kid of legal immigrants, from rural Coffee County, who has never run for anything — not even Student Council! — is here asking you to vote for me, to support me, and send me to the United States Senate so that, together, we can solve these issues of our time.”
Dr. Manny is the co-editor of An Introduction to Health Policy with Sen. William Frist, MD, and the author of ‘The American Dream in Tennessee: Stories of Faith, Struggle, and Survival’, a book about the power of faith, family, and community in the treatment of near-life-ending trauma.
The couple has two children and attend McKendree United Methodist Church in Nashville.
Readers may learn more about Dr. Manny by visiting his website, www.drmannyforsenate.com.
