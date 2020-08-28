The story behind this hymn was told by Dr. Torrey, who was the President of Moody Bible Institute in the mid-1800s. He told how he had received a letter from a pastor with a troublesome and rebellious son. The father hoped that attendance at Moody would help.
Dr. Torrey advised him that, even though he sympathized with him, his responsibility was to run a Bible school and not a reform school, and so he had to deny the father’s request. But after many letters of relentless pleading, Dr. Torrey finally gave in with the stipulations that the son must meet with him every day and must abide by the rules and requirements of the Institute.
After months of private counseling, the father’s prayers were answered. His son, William Newell, was saved. He eventually became a minister and later returned to Moody Bible Institute as a teacher.
It was a fascinating story, but I want to focus on the text of the hymn. It makes an excellent presentation of the gospel of grace which he originally wrote as a chronological account of his personal testimony in the form of a poem.
In verse 1 he admits his wasted past: “Years I spent in vanity and pride.” He was self-absorbed, self-sufficient, arrogant, and even though he was a preacher’s kid, he was unconcerned about God and unreceptive to the message of the Gospel. And That is the sinful condition of every human. We are all born with depraved natures, incapable of doing good and bound for judgment and the eternal wrath of a holy God. BUT GOD sent His Son to die for our sins AT CALVARY.
In verse 2 are these words; “At last, Then, and Until.” They follow all those “wandering years in the author’s past.” There came a turning point in William’s life, and it wasn’t of his own efforts or good works. In the words of his poem, it happened when, “By God’s Word, at last, my sin I learned.” That’s when the Spirit of God opened his ears to hear, and the Word of God penetrated his heart.
It is through the preaching of the Gospel that men are saved. We aren’t saved simply by warm fuzzy messages about how much God loves us. A true Gospel message must bring us to a clear understanding that the law, God’s moral standard, has been broken and we are guilty and deserve judgment.
“Then”, he said, “I trembled at the Law I’d spurned.” Once William Newell realized his guilt, the Spirit of God convicted him and made him aware of his need for a Savior. And the result of that was his turning to the Only remedy; the Only way to salvation; the Cross of Jesus Christ AT CALVARY.
In verse three William describes the result of his new faith in Jesus Christ. He expressed it this way, “Now I’ve given to Jesus, everything, Now I gladly own Him as my King.”
When God saves a man, there will be evidence of a changed life that surrenders to His Lordship and a heart that is naturally filled with His praises.
William Newell finished his poem with this great song of praise:
“Oh, the love that drew salvation’s plan!
Oh, the grace that brought it down to man!
Oh, the mighty gulf that God did span AT CALVARY!”
(Ralph Petersen and his wife, Kathy, are the owners of the Olde Towne Emporium, located at 212 E. Main St. In Rogersville. Your questions or comments about this column are welcome. Readers may contact Ralph at ralphmpetersen@gmail.com.)