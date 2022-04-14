Dear Hawkins County Schools Parents,
Recently, I have been made aware of a national rumor that has affected HCS schools, namely our middle and high schools. The rumor involves students dressing up as cats, meowing, hissing, and requesting litter boxes. This ridiculous notion is just that, a rumor.
Both high schools have looked into this rumor and neither campus has seen students behaving in this manner. We do not have students who pretend to be cats or other animals, nor do we have litter boxes placed in our restrooms. In fact, we have not had a request to do so.
This behavior will not be supported nor will any student be treated as anything other than human.
We have expectations of our students that they come to school to learn, to grow, and to succeed leading to high school graduation and their competence to meet the demands of college, career, or military after high school.
Matt Hixson, Hawkins County Director of Schools