The Cherokee Men’s and Women’s basketball programs are pleased to announce the availability of Dynamic Effects & Fireworks Company’s new LED big screen video boards for advertising.
All proceeds benefit the Cherokee High School basketball programs.
Beginning with the Big H Basketball Tournament on Saturday, Dec. 18th, the video boards will be located on each side of the backboard on the “catwalk” at the north end of the gymnasium for each home game.
These new boards are each 6 feet, 4 inches long and 3 feet, 2 inches tall and offer 4K video viewing.
There will be a total of eleven home games starting on December 18th and going forward. We are offering several options with these new boards. 15 second Audio-visual ads can be self-produced and sent to us to be processed for use on the video board.
Static ads/logos can be purchased as well. Personal messages and pictures can be displayed for individual games or in a package. Highest quality jpeg, pdf, raw or similar images will be needed to get the most impact from the display.
Image size of 1.2 mb or greater are suggested.
If you are interested in being a part of this Cherokee “first” and in supporting the Men’s and Women’s basketball programs, you can contact Dr. Blaine Jones at docbjones1957@gmail.com or call 423-272-3150.
You can send your check to: Cherokee Basketball, 113 Preakness Court, Rogersville, TN. 37857. You can email your ad, logo, image or display message to Dr. Blaine Jones via docbjones1957@gmail.com
The Cherokee Chiefs and Lady Chiefs appreciate your support.
Pricing Plans
Personal Message / Picture
These will rotate from 6pm till games end on all nights.
$25 / night; $50 / 3 nights; $100 / all nights
15 second Audio-Visual Ad
$1000 — shown at halftime of all Varsity games each night 22 times minimum.
Ad will be self-produced and sent to be processed and placed on display.
Static Ad / Logo
$500 — rotates from 6pm till games end on all nights.
Combo Audio-Visual Ad plus Static Ad / Logo
$1300 for all nights.