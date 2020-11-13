HYMN NOTES: Ask Ye What Great Things I Know

I have attended church almost every Sunday of my life since before I can remember. I grew up with and have spent most of my life involved in church music. I have sung duets, many times, with my sister when we were young children. I have spent many years in church choirs, singing solos, duets, and in small ensembles.
Now, this is not to boast; it is simply to make a point; in all those years, I have learned and loved many hymns and spiritual songs. But somehow, I have missed this great, hidden treasure of Christian hymnody. I had never heard this song until I selected it for our congregational singing about ten years ago.
I don’t know why it has remained so obscure for 280 years. It is a great hymn of faith that focuses on the person and work of Jesus Christ. In many ways, this hymn parallels another great hymn, “My Faith Has Found A Resting Place,” which is one of my favorites.
This unfamiliar hymn should be known well and used often in Christian worship. Besides having excellent lyrics, it is easy to sing and it shares a familiar tune that we all recognize as, “Take My Life and Let It Be Consecrated.”
The hymn, written by Johann Schwedler, was inspired by two Bible texts- “I determined not to know anything among you except Jesus Christ and Him crucified” (1 Cor. 2:2) and “God forbid that I should boast except in the cross of our Lord Jesus Christ” (Gal. 6:14).
The title of the hymn is in the form of a question; ASK YE WHAT GREAT THING I KNOW? Originally it had six stanzas but most hymnbooks that contain the song, only provide verses 1,4,5, and 6.
The first five stanzas ask questions that are all emphatically answered by a common refrain, “Jesus Christ, the crucified.”
In the first stanza, the author answers the hypothetical questions; “Who is the greatest, the highest, and the most glorious?”
The questions in stanza 2 inquire about the very nature of Christ, the One who is omnipotent, all compassionate, the Mighty Warrior and protector, the God of all comfort, and the God of revival.
One of the two stanzas not included in most hymnals, gets right down to the fundamental question of the very foundation of our faith. These are great questions and I wish the editors had not omitted this stanza:
Unlike the other verses, the last stanza doesn’t ask any questions. Instead, it simply makes a clear affirmation of faith in the One who was crucified for our sins and rose again.
If you are in any position to select music for your congregational worship, this is a good one to introduce and teach to them. If not, I would still recommend that you read it, sing it, teach it to your children, and use it in your private worship and devotions.
Ask ye what great thing I know, That delights and stirs me so?
What the high reward I win? Whose, the Name I glory in?
Jesus Christ, the Crucified.
What is faith’s foundation strong? What awakes my heart to song?
He Who bore my sinful load, Purchased for me peace with God,
Jesus Christ, the Crucified.
Who is He that makes me wise, To discern where duty lies?
Who is He that makes me true, Duty, when discerned to do,
Jesus Christ, the Crucified.
Who defeats my fiercest foes? Who consoles my saddest woes?
Who revives my fainting heart, Healing all its hidden smart?
Jesus Christ, the Crucified.
Who is life in life to me? Who the death of death will be?
Who will place me on His right, With the countless hosts of light?
Jesus Christ, the Crucified.
This is that great thing I know; This delights and stirs me so;
Faith in Him Who died to save; Him Who triumphed over the grave:
Jesus Christ, the Crucified.
