If you need time and space to heal from a gunshot wound to the face, becoming the “shop dog” at an all natural health supplement store in downtown Rogersville might just be the perfect gig.
Life wasn’t looking very promising last month for the one-year-old Golden Retriever formerly known as “Maverick” after he was shot in the face by an unknown person and discovered left for dead March 15 on Shepherd’s Chapel Road.
Fast forward two weeks, and the newly renamed “Luca” (formerly known as Maverick) has been adopted by Andrea Davidson.
Davidson’s all natural health supplement store “B Well” officially opens Monday morning at 122 S. Church Street in Rogersville.
Davidson volunteers the Hawkins County Humane society and earlier this month she was fostering a pit bull which she found to be a bit too much for her to handle. The day she brought the pit bull back to the shelter to be adopted by someone else, Luca was released back to the shelter from the Rogersville Animal Hospital.
The two had instant chemistry, and Davidson brought Luca home with her.
“He wasn’t responding to Maverick so the girls at the Humane Society helped me decide on Luca, which means ‘bringer of light’,” Davidson said. “As soon as I started calling him Luca he would come to me.”
When wounded Luca arrived at the Humane Society on March 15 his story was posted on Facebook. There were more than 500 responses to Luca’s story, and donations were submitted that paid his vet bills.
Two weeks later no one knows who shot Luca, or anything about his previous life. The Humane Society speculated that he was a stray that somebody wanted gone. The number of strays in Hawkins County has skyrocketed lately.
Whatever the reason for this terrible deed, Luca’s story does have a happy ending.
With so much attention and demand for Luca, Davidson felt very lucky and privileged to be allowed to take Luca home. Luca probably feels pretty lucky as well.
Life with Luca
Davidson lives in the Pressmen’s Home community and manages the former Camelot golf club property now known as “The Castle Barn” — where she hosts live music concerts a few times each year.
That’s where Luca has been convalescing for the past week. He’s been getting stronger and healthier every day.
“The first day he could barely walk a few minutes,” Davidson said. “He got tired and slept a lot. (Monday) we walked for 45 minutes. He runs and he doesn’t need a leash. He stays close. He’s just s happy.”
On Monday at 10 a.m. Davidson will officially open her new all natural health supplement store “B Well” at 122 S. Church Street, which is where Luca will be “employed” as shop dog.
“We feel like because his name is Luca, which means ‘bringer of light’ that he’s kind of got this healing energy about him,” Davidson said. “After everything that he’s been through, the fact that he still chooses to trust and love people — it’s just miraculous. He’s got this energy about him that literally makes everybody feel brighter and lighter. He’s literally the perfect natural health shop dog. He’s going to always be here.”
Davidson added, “He doesn’t jump. He doesn’t bite. He’s really loving and kind, and pretty much he wants to love everybody.”
Healing at the health store
Davidson worked at the Green Boomerang health food store in Rogersville before it closed last year. At the same time Green Boomerang closed, the store space at 122 S. Church Street opened up.
Davidson had acquired quite an education at Green Boomerang on all-natural food supplements and remedies. Since Green Boomerang was no longer there to meet the local demand for those products, she decided to open a new store of her own called “B Well”.
B Well sells vitamins, minerals, herbs, essential oils, digestive aids and other all natural health supplements.
From her time at Green Boomerang Davidson knew what local people want, so she knows what to stock, and if someone wants an item that isn’t on the shelf she can order it and have it within a day or two.
In addition to selling products for humans, Davidson also sells all natural health supplements for pets. So far her first and best customer has been Luca.
“Luca got shot through his face, but his wound looks completely different from how it looked a few days ago,” Davidson said. “There are two things I’ve been doing that really helped. There’s this silver biotic for wounds or if you have skin issues, and I’ve been putting that on his wound. There’s also this stuff we’re going to stock that’s like a pet Cod Liver Oil, which sounds gross, but actually dogs love it. His coat immediately got softer and shinier.”
Davidson added, “The difference in his scar — and I guess it’s been five days now — is remarkable.
Davidson gives the lion’s share of credit for Luca’s recovery to the Rogersville Animal Hospital which “did it right”.
But she’s seen a noticeable change in Luca in just the few days they’ve been together.
“If you could have seen his scar a few days ago, there was still a hole there,” she said. “It was so different looking. I just can’t believe it.”
You can visit Luca at the B-Well shop Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.