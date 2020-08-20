AUGUST 24
HAWKINS COUNTY COMMISSION: will meet electronically and in person, at the Hawkins Co Commission Meeting Room, at 6:00 p.m. Space for those attending in person is limited as allowed by social distancing. Please be aware that a mask mandate is in effect for Hawkins County. Those who would like to attend electronically, needs to log in at 5:45. Call 1-646-558-8656, meeting ID is 941 6579 5890, pass code is 792723.
AUGUST 25
HAWKINS COUNTY GAS UTILITY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS: will meet at the Utility Office, 202 Park Blvd., Rogersville, beginning at 6:00 p.m.
HAWKINS COUNTY JOINT ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT BOARD AND EXECUTIVE COMMITTEE: will meet at the County Mayors Office, at 4:00 p.m. This will be a combined meeting by Zoom and in person. This will be a joint meeting of both the Board and Executive Committee. Please RSVP to Secretary Nancy Barker at nancybarker52@gmail.com.
PARK COMMITTEE MEETING: at Shelter 1, Laurel Run Park, Church Hill, beginning at 2:30 p.m.
SEPTEMBER
BOOKER-HARRIS REUNION: normally held in Sept. has been cancelled for 2020.
CHURCH HILL HIGH SCHOOL CLASS OF 1955: is cancelled for 2020.
SEPTEMBER 7
TOWN OF ROGERSVILLE OFFICES CLOSED: for Labor Day. The garbage pickup for Monday will be on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Please have your garbage out by 7:00 a.m. on Tuesday.
SEPTEMBER 26
COURTNEY CEMETERY BENEFIT SINGING: has been cancelled. However, someone will be at the Cemetery, Sunday afternoon, to receive donations. Call 423-235-5286 for more information. As always, the trustees thank everyone for generous donations to maintain Courtney Cemetery.